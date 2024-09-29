🇳🇱 Ajax dig deep to beat bottom side RKC Waalwijk on the road

Ajax dug deep on the road to earn a 2-0 victory over RKC Waalwijk on Sunday.

Scorers: Traoré 76′, Godts 90+4′

The visitors dominated the pitch at Mandemakers Stadion with a staggering 23 shots to three. Still, it took over an hour for Ajax to unlock RKC Waalwijk, as very few attempts hit the target (four in total).

The hosts will feel pleased to have kept the Amsterdam giants largely at bay, forcing manager Francesco Farioli to use all five substitutions to try and find the breakthrough.

Substitute Bertrand Traoré was eventually the man to deliver when he found the back of the net after slamming home a ball that initially hit off the post.

The hosts didn’t have enough in their engines to find a potential equaliser (alongside just one attempt on target), and a second goal secured Ajax the win at the death.

Substitute Mika Godts found his third goal in two games on the stroke of full-time to see the club sit fifth in the table. RKC Waalwijk, meanwhile, are bottom of the table with seven losses from seven.