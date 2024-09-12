A'Ja Wilson effortlessly broke the WNBA's single-season scoring record against the Fever

A'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces looks on during the fourth quarter against the Seattle Storm at Climate Pledge Arena on July 10, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Las Vegas Aces superstar A'Ja Wilson made absolutely stunning WNBA history on Wednesday night.

As her team faced the Indiana Fever on the road, Wilson broke the WNBA single-season scoring record with 941 points, previously held by Seattle Storm superstar Jewell Loyd.

During the game's first half, Wilson had no trouble scoring the 12 points necessary to break the record and further cement her incredible legacy in the league.

Wilson should walk away with yet another WNBA MVP honor at the end of the season, and how could she not?

She's the most dominant player in the sport, and she's going to keep bringing excellence to the court whenever she plays.

Right after she broke the record, Wilson also got a really cool shoutout from her South Carolina coach, Dawn Staley.

