AJ Brown injury update: Eagles WR out for 'Monday Night Football' matchup vs. Falcons

On Sunday morning, the Philadelphia Eagles ruled out wide receiver AJ Brown for their "Monday Night Football" matchup with the Falcons.

The two-time, first-team All-Pro receiver was added to the Eagles injury report on Friday as a limited participant following practice, as he suffered a hamstring injury.

An injury suffered late into the week is never a good sign, and his status for the Week 2 "Monday Night Football" clash was solidified on Sunday afternoon.

Injury Update: WR A.J. Brown has been downgraded to Out with a hamstring injury for Monday night. https://t.co/EahQ8GY4A7 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 15, 2024

Here's what to know about Brown's injury status entering Monday:

AJ Brown injury update

The Eagles officially ruled Brown out for the "Monday Night Football" matchup vs. the Falcons, a few days after he suffered a hamstring injury during practice. Brown was ruled out on Sunday afternoon ahead of the 1 p.m. ET games.

With Brown ruled out for Week 2, DeVonta Smith and newly acquired Jahan Dotson will lead the Eagles' wide receivers against Atlanta.

On Saturday, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said Brown felt "tightness" in his hamstring during practice. With it being early in the season and the team holding Super Bowl aspirations, they have decided to proceed with caution regarding their star receiver.

The last time the Eagles played without Brown was in January against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card game. Philadelphia lost 32-9. DeVonta Smith led all receivers with 8 receptions for 148 yards in the loss.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Is AJ Brown playing Monday? Latest injury update on Eagles WR