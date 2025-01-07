AJ Barnes scores19 to help Southern hold off Prairie View A&M 84-80

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — AJ Barnes had 19 points to help Southern defeat Prairie View A&M 84-80 on Monday night.

Barnes also grabbed nine rebounds for the Jaguars (7-8, 2-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Derrick Tezeno scored 13 and Jordan Johnson added 11 points.

The Panthers (2-13, 1-1) were led by Tanahj Pettway with 21 points. Orlando Horton Jr. added 20 points and four assists. Elijah Terry totaled with 13 points, three steals and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press