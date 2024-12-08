🤖 AI vs Humans: Predicting the results of Premier League Matchday 15

During the week, we pitted our special guest - Harvey from Everyone You Know - against an AI to see who could most accurately predict the results of Premier League matchday 14.

Harvey correctly predicted three correct results over the course of the matchday, but was unable to predict any correct scores.

The AI was similarly out of luck when it came to correct scores, but it did correctly call six results.

That leaves the scores (three points for a correct score and one point for a correct result) at 105-106 in the AI's favour after 14 rounds of games this season.

Let's see if this week's special guest, singer-songwriter and Manchester City fan Alex Spencer, can get the human race back into the lead.

Watch the video to find out what Alex and Maik mit AI went for in the three biggest matches of the mid-week fixtures; Everton v Liverpool, Crystal Palace v Manchester City and Tottenham v Chelsea.

Here are the matchday 15 predictions in full…

Everton v Liverpool





AI 🤖 0-2

Alex Spencer 🎸 0-3

Aston Villa v Southampton





AI 🤖 4-0

Alex Spencer 🎸 2-0

Brentford v Newcastle





AI 🤖 1-2

Alex Spencer 🎸 2-1

Crystal Palace v Manchester City





AI 🤖 0-2

Alex Spencer 🎸 0-2

Manchester United v Nottingham Forest





AI 🤖 2-1

Alex Spencer 🎸 1-0

Fulham v Arsenal





AI 🤖 1-2

Alex Spencer 🎸 1-2

Ipswich v Bournemouth





AI 🤖 1-2

Alex Spencer 🎸 2-3

Leicester v Brighton





AI 🤖 1-2

Alex Spencer 🎸 0-2

Tottenham v Chelsea





AI 🤖 2-1

Alex Spencer 🎸 1-1

West Ham v Wolves





AI 🤖 2-1

Alex Spencer 🎸 1-0