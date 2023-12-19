Ahmed Fareed to host 'Football Night in America' with Maria Taylor going on parental leave

Maria Taylor on the NBC Sports set before the 2022 season opener between the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium.

With Maria Taylor beginning parental leave – it's a boy! – this week, Ahmed Fareed will fill her place as host of "Football Night In America" for the remainder of the NFL regular season and playoffs.

Fareed will host the pregame studio show for "Sunday Night Football" beginning Saturday, Dec. 23 when NBC Sports airs a doubleheader; the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals play on NBC at 4:30 p.m. ET followed by an 8 p.m. ET game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Buffalo Bills that will air exclusively on Peacock.

Fareed has previously filled in for Taylor on "Football Night In America"and has also subbed on other properties, such as the Saturday night prime time "B1G College Countdown" for the network's Big Ten college football package. He currently handles hosting duties for Peacock's Big Ten men's basketball coverage and "MLB Sunday Leadoff" in addition to covering four Olympics for NBC Sports.

Taylor's last show was Sunday for the first-place matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars, which the Ravens won, 23-7. At halftime, the show aired a video compilation of her "FNIA" teammates wishing her well, and Taylor shed some happy tears on air.

"You guys have a great rest of the season and I love you all," Taylor said.

Taylor joined NBC in 2021 following several years at ESPN and became the host of "FNIA" in 2022 when Mike Tirico became the full-time play-by-play announcer who replaced Al Michaels.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ahmed Fareed replaces Maria Taylor on NBC Sports' NFL studio show