AHL Glance
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP
W
L
OL
SOL
Pts
GF
GA
Hershey
72
53
14
0
5
111
229
151
Providence
72
42
21
6
3
93
239
208
WB/Scranton
72
39
24
8
1
87
211
194
Charlotte
72
39
26
7
0
85
217
203
Hartford
72
34
28
7
3
78
204
219
Lehigh Valley
72
32
31
6
3
73
191
217
Springfield
72
30
37
3
2
65
226
244
Bridgeport
72
25
38
7
2
59
162
222
North Division
GP
W
L
OL
SOL
Pts
GF
GA
Cleveland
72
40
24
5
3
88
233
238
Rochester
72
39
23
7
3
88
234
239
Syracuse
72
39
24
4
5
87
220
203
Belleville
72
38
28
3
3
82
209
211
Toronto
72
34
26
10
2
80
249
220
Utica
72
32
29
5
6
75
221
226
Laval
72
33
31
6
2
74
235
242
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP
W
L
OL
SOL
Pts
GF
GA
Milwaukee
72
47
22
2
1
97
238
193
Grand Rapids
72
37
23
8
4
86
208
202
Rockford
72
39
26
5
2
85
215
208
Texas
72
33
33
4
2
72
234
240
Manitoba
72
34
35
2
1
71
225
243
Iowa
72
27
37
4
4
62
184
245
Chicago
72
23
35
7
7
60
192
253
Pacific Division
GP
W
L
OL
SOL
Pts
GF
GA
Coachella Valley
72
46
15
6
5
103
252
182
Tucson
72
43
23
4
2
92
222
214
Ontario
72
42
23
3
4
91
231
198
Abbotsford
72
40
25
5
2
87
234
210
Colorado
72
40
25
5
2
87
215
195
Bakersfield
72
39
27
4
2
84
223
202
Calgary
72
35
28
6
3
79
203
212
Henderson
72
28
36
3
5
64
190
243
San Diego
72
26
35
10
1
63
216
245
San Jose
72
24
34
10
4
62
220
260
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday's Games
No games scheduled
Sunday's Games
Milwaukee 2, Grand Rapids 0
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday's Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday's Games
No games scheduled
The Associated Press