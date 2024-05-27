Advertisement

AHL Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP

W

L

OL

SOL

Pts

GF

GA

Hershey

72

53

14

0

5

111

229

151

Providence

72

42

21

6

3

93

239

208

WB/Scranton

72

39

24

8

1

87

211

194

Charlotte

72

39

26

7

0

85

217

203

Hartford

72

34

28

7

3

78

204

219

Lehigh Valley

72

32

31

6

3

73

191

217

Springfield

72

30

37

3

2

65

226

244

Bridgeport

72

25

38

7

2

59

162

222

North Division

GP

W

L

OL

SOL

Pts

GF

GA

Cleveland

72

40

24

5

3

88

233

238

Rochester

72

39

23

7

3

88

234

239

Syracuse

72

39

24

4

5

87

220

203

Belleville

72

38

28

3

3

82

209

211

Toronto

72

34

26

10

2

80

249

220

Utica

72

32

29

5

6

75

221

226

Laval

72

33

31

6

2

74

235

242

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP

W

L

OL

SOL

Pts

GF

GA

Milwaukee

72

47

22

2

1

97

238

193

Grand Rapids

72

37

23

8

4

86

208

202

Rockford

72

39

26

5

2

85

215

208

Texas

72

33

33

4

2

72

234

240

Manitoba

72

34

35

2

1

71

225

243

Iowa

72

27

37

4

4

62

184

245

Chicago

72

23

35

7

7

60

192

253

Pacific Division

GP

W

L

OL

SOL

Pts

GF

GA

Coachella Valley

72

46

15

6

5

103

252

182

Tucson

72

43

23

4

2

92

222

214

Ontario

72

42

23

3

4

91

231

198

Abbotsford

72

40

25

5

2

87

234

210

Colorado

72

40

25

5

2

87

215

195

Bakersfield

72

39

27

4

2

84

223

202

Calgary

72

35

28

6

3

79

203

212

Henderson

72

28

36

3

5

64

190

243

San Diego

72

26

35

10

1

63

216

245

San Jose

72

24

34

10

4

62

220

260

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled

Sunday's Games

Milwaukee 2, Grand Rapids 0

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

The Associated Press

