Agent reveals why client REJECTED Liverpool in favour of move to Champions League rival

The agent of Liverpool target Michele Di Gregorio has revealed why his client rejected an Anfield move in favour of a Juventus transfer this summer.

With Adrian having now officially left Liverpool and Caoimhin Kelleher strongly linked with a summer exit, the Reds have been on the hunt for at least one new goalkeeper this summer.

After all, even Alisson's future is not guaranteed amid significant interest from Saudi Arabia.

by Ewan Ross-Murray

While youngster Vitezslav Jaros will be one of Liverpool's three senior stoppers next term, the Reds still need to be on the lookout for reinforcements in the summer transfer window.

One of those that was subject to interest from Liverpool was Di Gregorio, who spent last season dazzling for Serie A outfit Monza.

However, the Italian chose a move to Juventus over Liverpool, signing for Thiago Motta's side in early July. The 26-year-old's agent has now revealed why.

MICHELE DI GREGORIO OPTS FOR JUVENTUS OVER LIVERPOOL

Di Gregorio's agent, Carlo Alberto Belloni, has now opened up on Liverpool's 'strong interest' in his client, but claims that the Reds were too late to make a move for the goalkeeper.

As reported by Fanta Calcio (via Sport Witness), his agent stated: "There was strong interest from the Reds, but I want to underline that it was not a no to Liverpool, but rather the keeping of the word given to Juve.

"We had shaken hands with [Cristiano] Giuntoli a few months ago and we wanted to respect the agreement made. For a goalkeeper, Juve represents the top club to play at: history says so."

It appears that Liverpool were just a little too late to the party when it comes to the former Monza goalkeeper, who could well face the Reds in the Champions League next season.

Staying in Italy may have been a significant motivation, too.

However, Liverpool's interest in Di Gregorio shows that they are open to recruiting a new goalkeeper this summer, something that will become essential if Alisson or Kelleher were to depart.

