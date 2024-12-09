Agent of Juventus Starlet Dismisses Buzz About His Exit

Samuel Mbangula rescued Juventus against Bologna, resurfacing after a stretch when he hadn’t gotten many minutes. His agent Grace Diamoungana talked with Tuttomercatoweb.

“His goal, which wasn’t his first one, allowed the team to stay undefeated. It’s the recognition for his serious, diligent, and quiet hard work. He can perform like this if he’s utilized well and with the help of his teammate.”

Mbangula has been timidly linked with a January departure, as Juventus need money to address other areas.

“I wish and request to stop spreading those rumors. He’s a youngster who needs to grow. He’s doing it silently. That kind of buzz isn’t pleasing and might have bothered him mentally. Plus, this is his first high-level experience. He’s very strong and has a good support system. He’s getting used to staying focused on his personal and team goals and ignoring everything else. I don’t know anything about his possible exit. I demand to nip this matter in the bud.”

Mbangula has occasionally been used as a false-nine as Juventus don’t have a proper deputy.

“It’s a difficult role because you don’t touch many balls. He likes to be more mobile. Still, it’s excellent for his development and versatility. He doesn’t concern himself with where he plays. He always tries to give his best in every role.”

Our Take on Mbangula

His heroics should keep him involved, as they can always use some juice off the bench, like any team. Still, if they’ll ever be whole, he’s their fifth option on the wings. The Bianconeri don’t have many players to profit from if they need ammo.