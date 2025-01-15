‘Agent-driven’: Man Utd star’s entourage looks to manipulate the market with reports of foreign interest

Along with Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho has found himself heavily linked with a move to Serie A this month.

Both Manchester United forwards were dropped by Ruben Amorim for the Manchester derby last month. However, only the Argentine has featured since the eyebrow-raising omission.

As a result, Rashford is widely expected to depart Old Trafford before the February 3 deadline, with AC Milan believed to be leading the race to seal his signature on a loan basis.

In Garnacho’s case, he returned to the starting XI on Sunday for the first time in six matches when he replaced Amad Diallo in attack to face Arsenal. He quickly repaid Amorim’s faith by assisting Bruno Fernandes with a spectacular ball to open the scoring in the second half before the Reds eventually won the tie through a penalty shootout.

Napoli set their sights on Garnacho… apparently

Garnacho celebrates Bruno Fernandes’ opener vs Arsenal. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

With eight goals and five assists to his name in all competitions this term, Garnacho’s impressive form has unsurprisingly caught the eye of one potential suitor in the form of Napoli.

The league leaders are currently preparing to sanction Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s exit to Paris Saint-Germain, meaning a successor to the 23-year-old wouldn’t go amiss while the window is still open.

Reports from Italy have gone as far as to claim Napoli submitted a £38 million bid to prise Garnacho from Old Trafford, despite United valuing him in the region of £60m.

Such speculation has been deemed ‘wide of the mark’, though, according to the Daily Mail.

“Reports of Napoli making a move for Garnacho in this transfer window seem a little wider of the mark,” the outlet states. “United sources indicate that the speculation is agent-driven, and the club are unlikely to entertain offers for Garnacho this month unless an exceptionally high bid comes in.”

“The futures of both[ Kobbie] Mainoo and Garnacho will be under discussion again in the summer when serious offers for both players are considered more likely.”

