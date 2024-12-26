Agent of Dani Olmo explains trip to Manchester amid rumours around future of Barcelona

Barcelona are nervously awaiting the resolution of a court case on Friday that will dictate whether they can register Dani Olmo and Pau Victor. They would not be able to play for the rest of the season if they cannot be registered before the end of the month.

The matter is of particular importance in the case of star signing Dani Olmo, who joined for €55m in the summer from RB Leipzig. He has a clause in his contract that means if he is not registered, then he can leave for free – he was registered for the first half of the season due to the emergency injury rule.

Marcus Rashford's favourite destination in Spain is Barcelona. He thinks his skillset fits well with the club's style of play. Barça are informed about his situation, but have so far not taken a step forward to sign him. @sport pic.twitter.com/WGwG62fI95 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 26, 2024

Recent reports from England have claimed that Manchester City and Arsenal are closely observing the situation, in case they can steal a bargain. The fact that his agent Andy Bara was present at Manchester City’s draw with Everton sparked further rumours about Olmo’s future. However when asked by DM, as quoted by MEN, Bara confirmed that he was simply on holiday.

Barcelona have assured they will be able to register Olmo and Victor, and are planning to sell further assets to do so if the court case does not rule in their favour. The Blaugrana are considering selling a package to commercialise their VIP boxes at the renovated Camp Nou for 20 years, for between €100m and €200m.