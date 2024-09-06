“I would do it again” – Marc Cucurella speaks out on that Erling Haaland song

Chelsea left back Marc Cucurella has spoken out on signing THAT song about Erling Haaland after he helped Spain with the Euros this summer.

The whole chant goes: ‘Cucu, Cucurella, he eats paella, Cucu, Cucurella he drinks Estrella, Haaland you’d better tremble as Cucurella is coming’.

When asked about the song, Haaland said: ‘Well, Cucurella is a funny man. Last season he asked for my shirt… and this summer he sings a song about me.’

Cucurella says he would sign it again

Cucurella singing that song

On the song, Cucurella said: ‘I am very happy and I think that if someone has a song sung with his name it is because he is a top player or a world star, the name of a player who is not known would not be used.

‘Everyone is happy because he scored and I am still just as happy to win the Euro. I would do it again, these things happen and that is all.

‘In the end, in England they took it a little out of context and I don’t think he [Haaland] understood it either.

‘He read what they said and took it a little personally.

‘Nowadays people take things very personally, but then they had some awards and my colleague [Cole] Palmer asked him about me and that was it. It was just an anecdote.’

Quotes and info via The Daily Mail.