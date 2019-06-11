Affidavit: UTEP QB Kai Locksley threatened shooting during argument

UTEP quarterback Kai Locksley started eight games in 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

UTEP quarterback Kai Locksley, the son of Maryland coach Mike Locksley, has been suspended from the team following his Saturday morning arrest.

Kai Locksley was arrested on DWI and marijuana possession charges, as well as a charge of making a threat. An off-duty officer wrote in the charging affidavit that he heard Locksley say that he had a loaded handgun while threatening a group of people.

The threat allegedly happened when Locksley was in an argument with the group of people. He then allegedly got into a vehicle and put it into reverse.

From the Baltimore Sun:

Charging documents obtained Monday state that an off-duty officer heard Locksley yell at a group of people that he “had a handgun with a full magazine and would empty it on the individuals.”

Officers wrote that when they pulled over Locksley, they found a Smith and Wesson SD40 firearm in the vehicle.

Locksley “seemed impaired and had unstable balance, slurred speech and blood shot eyes,” charging documents state, and refused to submit to a Breathalyzer test.

Per KTSM in El Paso, defensive lineman Tiano Tialavea was also arrested with Locksley. Tialavea was arrested on charges of suspicion of disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

Locksley started eight games for UTEP in 2018 after he transferred in from a community college. He threw for over 900 yards and rushed for over 300 as UTEP went 1-11 in coach Dana Dimel’s first season with the team.

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

