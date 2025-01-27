AFCON 2025 draw LIVE: Nigeria and Ivory Coast learn group-stage opponents with hosts Morocco in Pot 1

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations takes place in Morocco (AFP via Getty Images)

The draw for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations takes place this evening, as the build-up to the tournament kicks into gear. All eyes will be on the Mohammed V National Theatre in Rabat, Morocco, as the 24 teams involved learn their group-stage opponents.

Morocco are automatically in Pot 1 as hosts, as they look to be crowned AFCON champions for the first time since 1976. Defending champions Ivory Coast join them, after their eventful run to victory on home soil last year, with Nigeria, Senegal and Egypt among the other nations who will go into the tournament firmly believing they can win.

Cameroon and DR Congo are two sides in Pot 2 most will be keen to avoid, while Angola reached the quarter-finals at AFCON 2023 but are only in Pot 3. Ghana have failed to qualify for the tournament for the first time since 2004, after failing to win a single qualifying match, with Cape Verde and Guinea, both beaten in the last eight a year ago, also not involved. Follow all the action from the AFCON draw live below!

The 24 teams have been split into four pots.

One team from each pot will go into the six groups, with Morocco guaranteed to be in Group A as hosts.

The top two from each group will progress into the last-16, along with the four best third-placed teams.

Big shock in qualifying was Ghana’s disastrous run of results.

For the first time since 2004, they will not be appearing at AFCON after they finished bottom of their qualifying group.

Six matches, no wins - only Madagascar, Namibia and South Sudan finished with fewer points in the qualifying process.

There was no shortage of drama at last year’s tournament!

Hosts Ivory Coast sacked their manager after the group stage, still managed to scrape into the knockout stages and then suddenly found some form.

Ivory Coast fell behind in the final against Nigeria, but mounted a comeback to lift the trophy.

New Nigeria boss Eric Chelle has arrived at the ceremony.

Augustine Eguavoen led the Super Eagles through qualifying, but it will be Chelle in charge of the serious business later this year.

The first match of AFCON 2025 will be played on Sunday December 21, 2025, when Morocco take on their first Group A opponent.

The tournament will run for a month, through to the final on Sunday January 18, 2026.

Pot 1: Morocco, Senegal, Egypt, Algeria, Nigeria, Ivory Coast

Pot 2: Cameroon, Mali, Tunisia, South Africa, DR Congo, Burkina Faso

Pot 3: Gabon, Angola, Zambia, Uganda, Equatorial Guinea, Benin

Pot 4: Mozambique, Comoros, Tanzania, Sudan, Zimbabwe, Botswana

TV channel: The draw will be streamed live on DAZN in the UK.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the DAZN website or app.

Live blog: Follow the draw right here with us!

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's LIVE coverage of the draw for AFCON 2025!

Less than a year now until the tournament kicks off in Morocco, and this evening the 24 teams involved will learn their group-stage opponents.

We’ll have all the latest build-up right here before full coverage of the draw, which will begin at 6pm GMT.

Stick with us!