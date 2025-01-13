AFC Toronto adds experience by signing veteran South Korean defender Hong Hye-ji

TORONTO — AFC Toronto has added experience to its backline in the form of veteran South Korean international Hong Hye-ji.

The 28-year-old centre back has won 40 senior caps for Korea and featured at the FIFA Women's World Cup and two FIFA U-20 Women's World Cups.

Hong, who captained Korea at the 2016 U-20 tournament in Papua New Guinea, was named Korea Football Association Young Player of the Year in 2015.

The Korean joins the fledgling Northern Super League from South Korean powerhouse Incheon Hyundai Steel Red Angels WFC, which has won the WK League a record 11 times.

"When you look at players coming out of that part of the world — South Korea and Japan — the level of technical, tactical ability is really high," AFC Toronto sporting director Billy Wilson said in an interview. "So with Hong, we think we're getting someone at a good age, 28, with significant national team appearances including World Cups. Someone that's got a lot of experience playing in one of the few full-time women's pro leagues, the WK League. And someone that plays with urgency both in and out of possession. That's what really impressed us — her ability to read the game.

"So we're excited to think that a lot of the younger Canadians that we're going to bring into the environment, that are incredibly talented, will learn and grow just by being surrounded by players like this."

Hong started her career in Japan with INAC Kobe Leonessa but returned home after being taken first overall in the 2018 WK League Draft by Changnyeong WFC. In 2021, she moved to Hyundai Steel Red Angels and helped the team to the league title in 2021, '22 and '23.

Hong was a member of the Korean side at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, playing in the group stage game against Morocco.

"The project at AFC Toronto is extremely exciting to me, and I am committed to helping the club become one of the top competitors in the Northern Super League," Hong said in a statement. "I'm always eager to improve my skills and look forward to my next chapter in Canada."

Hong is the eighth player signing announced by Toronto, joining defenders Croix Soto and Kaela Hansen, midfielders Aoi Kizaki, Jade Kovacevic, Emma Regan and Cloey Uddenberg and forward Leah Pais. Soto is an American and Kizaki from Japan with the rest Canadian.

The six-team NSL kicks off April 16. Each side is allowed eight internationals on their roster.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2024

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press