AFC North: Super Bowl Lamar? A Bengals rebound? A Browns breakout? Plus new Steelers QBs

AFC NORTH

Coach: John Harbaugh (17th season with the Ravens, 160-99 in the regular season, 12-10 in the playoffs).

Last season: 13-4 (first in the division), lost in the AFC Championship to Kansas City.

Key additions: QB Josh Johnson, RB Derrick Henry, T Josh Jones, T Roger Rosengarten, CB Nate Wiggins.

Key subtractions: T Morgan Moses, RB Dalvin Cook, EDGE Jadeveon Clowney, LB Patrick Queen, S Geno Stone.

Looking ahead: The Ravens are working with a pretty good formula: Superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson is the reigning MVP and a one-man offense and their defense might be the best in the league with star safety Kyle Hamilton and star linebacker Roquan Smith as the anchors. Baltimore is as good a bet as anyone in the AFC to finally knock off the Chiefs—if it can win its own division.

Coach: Zac Taylor (sixth season with the Bengals, 37-44-1 in the regular season, 5-2 in the playoffs).

Last season: 9-8 (fourth in the division).

Key additions: RB Zack Moss, T Amarius Mims, DL Kris Jenkins, S Vonn Bell, S Geno Stone.

Key subtractions: RB Joe Mixon, WR Tyler Boyd, TE Irv Smith, T Jonah Williams, DL D.J. Reader

Looking ahead: The Bengals were a handful of plays away from winning the Super Bowl just three years ago, but haven’t been able to replicate the magic since. Injuries to star quarterback Joe Burrow have been the major issue and have, at least temporarily, dropped Cincinnati behind the Ravens and Browns in the AFC North pecking order, but if Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase stay healthy, and fellow wide receiver Tee Higgins stays happy, then the Bengals can hang with most of the top teams in the conference.

Coach: Kevin Stefanski (fifth season with the Browns, 37-30 in the regular season, 1-2 in the playoffs).

Last season: 11-6 (second in the division), lost in the AFC Wild Card round to Houston.

Key additions: QB Jameis Winston, RB D’Onta Foreman, WR Jerry Jeudy, DL Quinton Jefferson, LB Devin Bush.

Key subtractions: QB Joe Flacco, RB Kareem Hunt, DL Michael Hall Jr., LB Sione Takitaki, LB Anthony Walker.

Looking ahead: Exclude the quarterback position and the Browns might just have the best roster in the NFL. Their offensive line is fantastic. Star defensive end Myles Garrett was the Defensive Player of the Year last season and leads one of the league’s best defenses. Quarterback Deshaun Watson has a good group of weapons to work with, especially if star running back Nick Chubb can come back healthy. If Cleveland merely gets above-average quarterback play, then the Browns can challenge the Chiefs in the AFC and Ravens in the AFC East.

Coach: Mike Tomlin (18th season with the Steelers, 173-100-2 in the regular season, 8-10 in the playoffs).

Last season: 10-7 (third in the division), lost in the AFC Wild Card round to Buffalo.

Key additions: QB Russell Wilson, T Troy Fautanu, IOL Zach Frazier, LB Patrick Queen, LB Payton Wilson.

Key subtractions: QB Kenny Pickett, QB Mason Rudolph, WR Diontae Johnson, T Chukwuma Okorafor, CB Patrick Peterson.

Looking ahead: The Steelers made the playoffs last year in spite of one of the league’s most anemic offenses and so they doubled down on defense this offseason, plucking star linebacker Patrick Queen away from the rival Ravens to add to a core already featuring star linebacker T.J. Watt and star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. Pittsburgh also double-dipped at quarterback, adding Russell Wilson and Justin Fields to try to upgrade on Kenny Pickett, hoping one of the two hit to make this offense at least competent, which will be necessary in a competitive division.