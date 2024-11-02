Bournemouth vs Man City LIVE: Premier League score and updates after Antoine Semenyo goal

(Getty Images)

Manchester City will try to stay top of the Premier League table when they travel to the south coast to take on AFC Bournemouth this afternoon.

Pep Guardiola’s men are going for an unprecedented fifth title in a row and have racked up seven wins and two draws from their nine league games so far to sit top of the early pile.

But they will be aware that Bournemouth put a serious dent in title rivals Arsenal with an impressive 2-0 win at the Vitality Stadium just a fortnight ago and with injuries mounting, they could be ripe for the Cherries to pick off this afternoon.

Bournemouth XI: Travers, Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez, Christie, Cook, Tavernier, Kluivert, Semenyo, Evanilson

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Akanji, Ake, Gvardiol, Kovacic, Bernardo, Gundogan, Nunes, Foden, Haaland

GOAL - Semenyo gives hosts early lead from close range (1-0)

AFC Bournemouth 1 - 0 Manchester City FC

15:23

Kerkez is a bit too eager to win back possession from Foden just in front of the technical areas, with the left-back giving away a free-kick after a quick shift of the ball from the England international.

15:20

Silva’s inswinging corner-kick towards the near post is beaten away by Evanilson, who is back to do his defensive duties.

15:18

Semenyo spots the run of Evanilson and plays a cross into the six-yard box from a reserved position on the right wing, but it’s easily caught by Ederson - who is not put under any pressure.

15:17

Bournemouth again work the ball down the left wing with expertise through the trio of Kerkez, Christie and Tavernier, with the latter eventually floating a cross to the far post for Semenyo that’s cleared by Gvardiol.

15:15

Ake strides through midfield and plays a one-two pass with Nunes on the left wing, before hitting a curling first-time shot from just inside the penalty area that sails high of Travers’ goal.

15:13

The hosts have been rewarded for their intense and aggressive start, with the Cherries looking to capitalise every time Manchester City turn the ball over. They’ve already hit four shots - creating an expected goals of 0.596, while Manchester City have yet to test Travers, despite maintaining over 60 per cent possession.

15:11

Assist Miloš Kerkez

15:10

Goal Antoine Serlom Semenyo

15:10

Senesi launches a long pass down the left wing in search of Tavernier, but the high, hopeful delivery fails to find his team-mate, giving Walker the chance to restart play from a throw in his own half.

15:06

Yellow Card Ryan Christie

15:06

Gvardiol gets the better of Cook down the left wing, sending the midfielder to the ground near the corner-flag, but he manages to regain his footing and put the ball out of play for a throw.

15:05

EDERSON KEEPS THE SCORE LEVEL! Two Bournemouth forwards are denied by the Manchester City goalkeeper in quick succession after another giveaway in midfield, with Ake caught in possession this time. Tavernier puts a pass into the 18-yard box for the sliding Semenyo, who is stopped by a diving Ederson, before the follow-up attempt from Kluivert is also denied!

15:03

Walker gives the ball away in midfield, allowing Kluivert to split the Manchester City defence with a pass through the lines for Evanilson, but Ederson is quick off his line to meet the bal at the edge of his penalty area.

15:03

Manchester City get the match underway from the kick-off!

14:48

Manchester City also make three changes from the team they last fielded in the Premier League, beating Southampton 1-0 on October 26. Walker returns to fitness to replace Lewis at right-back, but an injury to Ruben Dias necessitates the inclusion of Ake at centre-back. Gundogan is also brought back into the starting line-up in Savinho’s spot, pushing Silva out to the wing.

14:48

Bournemouth make three alterations to the XI that drew 1-1 with Aston Villa last weekend. Smith is preferred to Araujo at right-back, while an injury to Dango Ouattara sees Tavernier fill the gap on the right wing. The final swap is in attack, where Unal is dropped for Evanilson, whose late goal salvaged a point last time out.

14:48

MANCHESTER CITY SUBS: Jeremy Doku, Kevin De Bruyne, Stefan Ortega, Savinho, Jacob Wright, Jahmai Simpson-Pusey, Nico O’Reilly, Rico Lewis, James McAtee.

14:48

MANCHESTER CITY XI (4-1-4-1): Ederson; Josko Gvardiol, Nathan Ake, Manuel Akanji, Kyle Walker; Mateo Kovacic; Matheus Nunes, Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva; Erling Haaland.

14:48

BOURNEMOUTH SUBS: Dean Huijsen, David Brooks, Tyler Adams, Julian Araujo, James Hill, Enes Unal, Philip Billing, Max Aarons, Will Dennis.

14:48

BOURNEMOUTH XI (4-2-3-1): Mark Travers; Milos Kerkez, Marcos Senesi, Illia Zabarnyi, Adam Smith; Ryan Christie, Lewis Cook; Marcus Tavernier, Justin Kluivert, Antoine Semenyo; Evanilson.

14:48

With 15 minutes to go before kick-off, let’s take a look at how the two sides are lining up - starting with our hosts!

14:38

Manchester City travel to the South Coast looking to avenge their 2-1 loss to Tottenham in the League Cup on Thursday; their first of the campaign in any competition. An impressive nine matches without defeat to begin the year in the Premier League however, sees Pep Guardiola’s side once again set the pace at the top with 23 points, one ahead of Liverpool who play Brighton concurrently. Phil Foden has been the key man each of the last four times Manchester City has met Bournemouth in league play, scoring once in each match (including the lone strike in a 1-0 win) as well as providing two assists.

14:32

The most one-sided fixture in the top division, Bournemouth welcome Manchester City to the Vitality Stadium, looking to end a run that has seen the Cherries lose all 15 of their meetings between the Premier League and League Cup. Andoni Iraola’s team followed up an impressive 2-0 victory over Arsenal in the league two weeks ago with a last-gasp 1-1 draw with high-flying Aston Villa last Saturday thanks to Evanilson’s 97th-minute strike, and a result today could give the 12th-placed club their first three-match unbeaten run in the Premier League since the first three games of the season.

14:30

Hello and welcome to our LIVE commentary of the Premier League fixture between Bournemouth and Manchester City!

Bournemouth team news

14:21 , Luke Baker

Here’s how the Cherries line up for the visit of City this afternoon

Bournemouth XI: Travers, Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez, Christie, Cook, Tavernier, Kluivert, Semenyo, Evanilson

Man City team news

14:20 , Luke Baker

Rico Lewis is benched by Pep Guardiola as Josko Gvardiol is fit to start at left-back after an injury concern. Phil Foden is also handed another start as Erling Haaland leads the line.

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Akanji, Ake, Gvardiol, Kovacic, Bernardo, Gundogan, Nunes, Foden, Haaland

13:00

