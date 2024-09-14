Bournemouth vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more as Pedro Neto starts

(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as AFC Bournemouth face Chelsea today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.

Pedro Neto makes his first league start for his new club after a big-money move from Wolves, as Enzo Maresca continues to rotate his pack and size up all options available to him in the search for consistency at a club which has lacked it too often. Jadon Sancho, meanwhile, is on the subs bench for the Blues.

For the Cherries, they come into the meeting having drawn twice and won once in the top flight this term, with Antoine Semenyo starting the season in great form and Andoni Iraola’s side shrugging off the departure of Dominic Solanke to look impressive in spells so far.

BOU XI: Travers, Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez, Cook, Christie, Tavernier, Kluivert, Semenyo, Evanilson

CHE XI: Sanchez, Disasi, Fofana, Colwill, Cucurella, Veiga, Caicedo, Palmer, Madueke, Neto, Jackson

19:03 , Karl Matchett

The starting lineups are in - Sancho is on the bench for Chelsea but Pedro Neto comes in to start. For Bournemouth, Travers is in goal with Kepa unavailable to play his parent club.

18:00

