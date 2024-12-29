AEW Worlds End 2024 live results: Full card, start time, winners and losers, updates and highlights

With 2025 right around the corner, AEW is potentially putting on its best card top-to-bottom in its final pay-per-view of the year, Worlds End.
Emanating from the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida, Worlds End features eight matches, including the semifinals and finals of the Continental Classic tournament. The four men still involved there are a bonafide who's who of the world's best wrestlers: Kazuchika Okada, Ricochet, Kyle Fletcher and Will Ospreay.
Beyond that, we also get the long-awaited grudge match between Adam Cole and MJF for the latter's Dynamite Diamond Ring and a rematch of one of the best matches of 2024 with Kris Statlander vs. TBS Champion Mercedes Moné. Uncrowned's Breakthrough Star of 2024 Mariah May puts AEW's top women's title on the line against Thunder Rosa in a Tijuana Street Fight, and Konosuke Takeshita battles Powerhouse Hobbs for the International Championship.
Finally, in the main event of the night, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley faces his biggest threat yet in a volatile four-way match against Hangman Adam Page, Orange Cassidy and Jay White. Moxley previously defeated Cassidy at Full Gear in November.
Here's the full card for AEW Worlds End 2024 on Saturday night, which starts at 8 p.m. ET:
AEW World Championship match: Jon Moxley (c.) vs. Jay White vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Hangman Adam Page
AEW Women's World Championship match: Mariah May (c.) vs. Thunder Rosa in a Tijuana Street Fight
TBS Championship match: Mercedes Moné vs. Kris Statlander
AEW International Championship match: Konosuke Takeshita (c.) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
Jeff Jarrett to make an announcement about his career
After his win over QT Marshall, Jarrett was seen backstage and he revealed he would make an announcement about his career Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, the first show to be simulcast on Max as part of AEW's new deal with Warner Bros. Discovery.
Jarrett is 57 years old, and despite looking phenomenal from a physique and in-ring standpoint, it's hard not to imagine his announcement will likely be along the lines of a retirement tour — or interrupted by someone else to start a new feud.
8-man tag match: The Outrunners and Top Flight vs. Lio Rush, Action Andretti and the Murder Machines
The Outrunners got by-far the biggest reaction from the crowd as all four tag teams made their entrances. After a pre-match skirmish between all eight men, the match started with Lance Archer and Darius Martin.
Archer and Cage dominated the early portion of the match, but after Andretti tagged himself in discord began between to fester between the two heel teams, allowing Darius to tag in Dante Martin. As Martin went for a high-flying move, Archer thwarted him for a brief moment. Amid all of this, AEW World Tag Team Champions Private Party were shown backstage watching the match.
The Outrunners finally made their way into the match, unleashing tandem inverted atomic drops on Andretti and Rush. Rush briefly distracted the referee and Truth Magnum got taken out by Archer in the heel team's corner. Even with the heels in control, there was drama as Cage tagged in to the dismay of Rush and Andretti. Don Callis would get involved ringside by punching Magnum with the ref's back turned.
Archer and Cage continued their assault of Magnum, but the Outrunner member nearly made a hot tag after a jawbreaker. Cage rushed to attack Turbo Floyd, sending him off the ring apron. Finally, Floyd got the hot tag and he cleared house with the help of tandem kicks from Top Flight. The Outrunners would unleash a pair of tandem moves on Cage and Archer before Top Flight joined and both teams landed the double-bicep elbow drop.
Chaos ensued as all eight men got into the action, with Rush and Andretti landing simultaneous kicks and suicide dives to take out the Outrunners. The Murder Machines returned to the ring and brutalized Top Flight to score a near-fall that was broken up by The Outrunners. Archer had momentum but Rush tagged himself in and landed a frog splash on Dante Martin to pick up the win.
Lio Rush, Action Andretti and the Murder Machines def. The Outrunners and Top Flight in 10:47.
After the match, Private Party confronted Andretti and Rush, the No. 1 contenders for their championship.
Jeff Jarrett vs. QT Marshall
QT Marshall continues to lean into his "Big Doom" persona established ahead of his Full Gear Zero Hour matchup against "Big Boom" AJ last month. Marshall was welcomed by boos — he's a brilliant comedic heel.
Jeff Jarrett got a strong ovation from the crowd and naturally brought his trademark guitar to the ring with him. The two men showed off their contrasting reactions immediately after the bell, riling up the crowd which was surprisingly hot for this match.
Jarrett and Marshall traded offense early, going back and forth with classic wrestling sequences, showing off their fundamentals and technical expertise. Each got chances to play to the crowd, which chanted "you've still got it" for Jarrett and "you still suck" for Marshall.
Marshall gained the upper hand and scored a near-fall after a back springboard into a step-up enziguri. He followed up with with a sleeper/headlock but Jarrett reversed into a sidewalk slam. Jarrett picked up the pace with a pair of clotheslines and a back body drop before delivering 10 turnbuckle punches to Marshall and a step-up enziguri of his own.
Jarrett caught Marshall climbing to the top rope and turned that into a gorilla press slam, following up with a sharpshooter. With Marshall in the submission hold, Aaron Solo rushed to ringside and allowed Marshall to escape the hold and nearly win the match with the referee distracted.
As Solo tried to hand Marshall Jarrett's guitar, Jay Lethal rushed to ringside to prevent further interference. After a Stroke finisher, Jarrett scored a pair of near-falls before finally winning the match.
Jeff Jarrett def. QT Marshall in 9:28.
Toni Storm vs. Leila Grey
Toni Storm got a pretty big ovation from the crowd. She's still very over despite being out of action for a while and suffering from storyline amnesia. Fans even began chanting "she's a rookie" in the match's opening stages.
The match started relatively slowly, with both women showing off their mat work. Storm was first to gain an advantage, using her power and a clever counter to put Grey on the defensive. Grey would land an impact neckbreaker after a quick rollup to turn the tides.
Grey and Storm went toe-to-toe briefly in the center of the ring before the former locked in a dragon sleeper. Grey continued to lean into the crowd's support of Storm by working heel, taunting Storm. Eventually, Storm leaped on Grey, pummeled her and then landed a hip attack and fisherman's suplex into a pinning combination for a near-fall.
The biggest move of the match to came as Grey landed a near-fall of her own after a second-rope neck breaker. The finish came shortly after as Storm reversed a suplex attempt from Grey into a small package roll up for the win.
Toni Storm def. Leila Grey in 6:58.
Toni Storm's first AEW pay-per-view match*
Toni Storm gets her first opportunity on an AEW pay-per-view tonight ...
Toni Storm is excited for her match up TONIGHT on #AEWWorldsEnd Zero Hour!
OK, not really. Storm has played up this amnesia angle since returning to AEW a few weeks back. She's ditched the "Timeless" gimmick that propelled her to the top of the AEW women's division and has been pretending as if the past several years just didn't happen. I'm not too sure where this new persona/angle is going but I trust Storm enough to get it over even more than she already has.
Worlds End Zero Hour Card
While the main card isn't set to kick off for another 90-ish minutes, there will be three matches contested on the lead-in portion of the show, Zero Hour.
Here are the matches:
Toni Storm vs. Leila Grey
Jeff Jarrett vs. QT Marshall
8-man tag match: The Outrunners and Top Flight vs. Lio Rush, Action Andretti and the Murder Machines
