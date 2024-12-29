AEW Worlds End 2024 live results: Full card, start time, winners and losers, updates and highlights

AEW's final pay-per-view of the year features eight matches, with five championships up for grabs.

Jon Moxley sends AEW home with its final big event of the year. (Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

With 2025 right around the corner, AEW is potentially putting on its best card top-to-bottom in its final pay-per-view of the year, Worlds End.

Emanating from the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida, Worlds End features eight matches, including the semifinals and finals of the Continental Classic tournament. The four men still involved there are a bonafide who's who of the world's best wrestlers: Kazuchika Okada, Ricochet, Kyle Fletcher and Will Ospreay.

Beyond that, we also get the long-awaited grudge match between Adam Cole and MJF for the latter's Dynamite Diamond Ring and a rematch of one of the best matches of 2024 with Kris Statlander vs. TBS Champion Mercedes Moné. Uncrowned's Breakthrough Star of 2024 Mariah May puts AEW's top women's title on the line against Thunder Rosa in a Tijuana Street Fight, and Konosuke Takeshita battles Powerhouse Hobbs for the International Championship.

Finally, in the main event of the night, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley faces his biggest threat yet in a volatile four-way match against Hangman Adam Page, Orange Cassidy and Jay White. Moxley previously defeated Cassidy at Full Gear in November.

Here's the full card for AEW Worlds End 2024 on Saturday night, which starts at 8 p.m. ET:

AEW World Championship match: Jon Moxley (c.) vs. Jay White vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Hangman Adam Page

AEW Women's World Championship match: Mariah May (c.) vs. Thunder Rosa in a Tijuana Street Fight

TBS Championship match: Mercedes Moné vs. Kris Statlander

AEW International Championship match: Konosuke Takeshita (c.) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

Continental Classic Final: TBD vs. TBD (winner becomes AEW Continental Champion)

Continental Classic semifinal: Kyle Fletcher vs. Will Ospreay

Continental Classic semifinal: Kazuchika Okada (c.) vs. Ricochet

MJF vs. Adam Cole for the Dynamite Diamond Ring

Follow all of the action from World's End with Uncrowned's live blog below: