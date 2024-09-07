AEW All Out 2024: How to watch, PPV price, match card and predictions

The flames have been stoked both proverbially and literally between "Hangman" Adam Page and Swerve Strickland.

The blood feud between two of AEW's best has reached its boiling point (again) after Page set Strickland's childhood home on fire on Wednesday's "Dynamite." Now, the two will take their fire and blood and add steel to the mix at All Out this Saturday night.

Page and Swerve will pen Chapter 4 of their rivalry inside a steel cage. It won't be just any steel cage match, however: It will be an unsanctioned, Lights Out steel cage match, meaning whoever earns the win won't see it reflected on the back of their trading card.

Swerve and Hangman aren't the only two looking to settle a score on Saturday. MJF and Daniel Garcia are headed for a knock-down, drag-out fight, while old pals turned bitter enemies Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander will grill up their beef in a Chicago Street Fight.

Saturday night is, indeed, all right for fighting, and AEW All Out will prove that. USA TODAY Sports will provide live updates, highlights, match results, grades and more from the PPV below.

When is AEW All Out 2024?

Date: Saturday, Sept. 7

The next PPV on the docket for AEW is WrestleDream, which will take place on Saturday, Oct. 12.

When does All Out start?

Main card: 8 p.m. ET

AEW All Out Zero Hour start time

Start time: 6:30 p.m. ET

AEW All Out PPV price

PPV price: $49.99

AEW All In will air on traditional PPV at a $49.99 price.

AEW All Out live stream

Those looking to live stream the event will have several options:

TrillerTV will carry AEW All Out for $49.99.

B/R Live will also carry the PPV for $49.99.

AEW All Out match card

The card is subject to change.

(c) indicates champion

The Acclaimed vs. The Iron Savages (Zero Hour)

The Dark Order vs. Bang Bang Gang (Zero Hour)

Dustin Rhodes, Sammy Guevara and Hologram vs. The Premier Athletes

The Undisputed Kingdom vs. The Beast Mortos and Shane Taylor Promotions vs. Action Andretti and Top Flight

Will Ospreay (c) vs. Pac for the AEW International championship

Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander in a Chicago Street Fight

MJF vs. Daniel Garcia

Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Hikaru Shida for the AEW TBS championship

Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mark Briscoe for the AEW Continental championship

The Young Bucks (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta for the AEW Tag Team championship

Bryan Danielson (c) vs. Jack Perry for the AEW World championship

Swerve Strickland vs. "Hangman" Adam Page in an unsanctioned Steel Cage Lights Out match

AEW All Out 2024 predictions

The Acclaimed defeat the Iron Savages

Bang Bang Gang downs The Dark Order

Dustin Rhodes, Sammy Guevara and Hologram defeat the Premier Athletes

The Undisputed Kingdom defeats the Beast Mortos and Shane Taylor Promotions and Action Andretti and Top Flight

Will Ospreay (c) defeats Pac to retain the AEW International championship

Willow Nightingale beats Kris Statlander in a Chicago Street Fight

MJF downs Daniel Garcia

Mercedes Mone (c) defeats Hikaru Shida to retain the AEW TBS championship

Kazuchika Okada (c) retains the AEW Continental championship

The Young Bucks (c) defeat Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta to retain the AEW Tag Team championship

Bryan Danielson (c) downs Jack Perry to retain the AEW World championship

"Hangman" Adam Page beats Swerve Strickland in an unsanctioned Steel Cage Lights Out match

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: AEW All Out: Match card, predictions, how to watch