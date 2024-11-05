Aerial footage shows dozens of trees missing at Augusta National after damage from Hurricane Helene

The No. 16 green at Augusta National Golf Club. (Photo: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Network)

Hurricane Helene devasted hundreds of communities earlier this year, including the town of Augusta, Georiga, which just so happens to be the home of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters.

Aerial footage was released last month showing extensive damage to the famed Magnolia Lane, and now we have more aerial photos showing dozens of trees missing from the golf course.

We'll have to wait and see what the course does to fix this problem, but knowing the power of ANGC, it wouldn't be a surprise to see new trees filling out this area come April.

The corner of Augusta National shown in these photos is the 15th and 16th greens and the 17th tee box.

Despite the damage around the golf course, Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley expects the 2025 Masters to be played as scheduled.

This article originally appeared on Golfweek: Aerial footage shows dozens of trees missing at Augusta National after damage from Hurricane Helene