Adriyan Rae Joins Cast Of Mara Brock Akil’s Upcoming Netflix Series ‘Forever’

EXCLUSIVE: Adriyan Rae lands recurring role on Netflix’s Forever created by Mara Brock Akil.

Forever is a reimagination of the 1975 novel by Judy Blume and follows the epic love story of two Black teens exploring their identities through the awkward — and moving — journey of being each other’s firsts in 2018 Los Angeles. Like its inspiration, the show will examine “the idea of your first love being with you forever,” said Brock Akil, who created acclaimed stories of Black love and growth like sitcom Girlfriends and drama Being Mary Jane. She was also a writer on the YA comedy Moesha.

More from Deadline

Oscar winner Regina King (One Night in Miami) will serve as executive producer and will direct the first episode.

Rae will portray Brittany, one of Keisha’s older cousins, and is described as a social climber who looks out for Keisha and her well-being like an older sister—even if she usually does it with a sarcastic sense of humor and blunt direct attitude. Brittany is a loyal support system for Keisha and her mom Shelly, and always brings a sense of fun to wherever she goes —including affectionately calling Keisha ‘Urkel’ due to her book smart nature.

Lovie Simone will star as Keisha Clarke and Michael Cooper Jr. (On the Come Up) will portray Justin Edwards. Karen Pittman, and Wood Harris round out the cast so far.

Within the television sphere, Rae currently stars as ‘Brittany Pitts’ in Paramount+’s reboot of The Game. Additionally, she recently led the cast of SYFY’s series Vagrant Queen, starred in NBC’s Chicago Fire and Hulu’s horror-thriller series Light As A Feather, and has guest starred on various shows including FX’s Atlanta, BET’s American Soul, and FOX’s musical drama Star, from the producers of Empire.

Story continues

In film, she has had roles in Sony’s Superfly with Jennifer Morrison, Trevor Jackson, and Michael Kenneth Williams, and Netflix’s Burning Sands alongside Alfre Woodard and Trevante Rhodes.

Rae is rep’d by Anonymous Content and attorney Ryan LeVine with firm Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner Auerbach Hynick Jaime LeVine Sample & Klein

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.