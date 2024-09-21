Adrien Rabiot aiming to be fully fit for Marseille’s clash with PSG

Adrien Rabiot (29) will be unlikely to feature in Olympique de Marseille’s clash with Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday evening.

The France international who left Juventus at the start of July as a free agent missed both the start of the campaign and preseason to help him reach match fitness while he searched for a new club.

Rabiot who only joined Marseille officially on the 17th of September admitted that while he had been working out throughout the summer, it was unlikely that his individual training was enough.

Roberto De Zerbi announced in his press conference yesterday that he was hoping Rabiot would be fully fit within two to three weeks with the France international taking advantage of the international break in October.

RMC Sport reports that the midfielder is aiming to be on the pitch for his return to Paris Saint-Germain. No love has been lost between Rabiot and his former team, and he will be keen to help Marseille secure a first victory in Le Classique since 2020.

