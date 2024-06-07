Adrien Broner vs. Blair Cobbs live updates: Predictions, how to watch, round-by-round analysis

Adrien Broner will be required to wear a mouthguard during his fight against Blair Cobbs Friday night, so there’s a chance the welterweight bout (147 pounds) will be suitable viewing for all ages.

Otherwise...

At a news conference Tuesday, Broner warned Cobbs the boxing match could turn into something far more violent.

"Don't play no games," Broner said, suggesting his associates had guns and would pull the trigger when instructed. He also called Cobbs a homophobic slur.

Replied Cobbs, "Get naked for me."

Broner (35-4-1, 24 KOs) and Cobbs (16-1-1, 10 KOs) presumably will settle all disputes with boxing gloves, despite ring rust. A former world champion in four weight classes, Broner fought last a year ago. For Cobbs, it’s been almost two years since his last fight.

These once-talented but aging boxers have been brought together by promoter Don King. Yes, that Don King, who at 92 still sports the magical hair.

Now it's time to let the punches fly. Follow along for live updates throughout the action.

When is Adrien Broner-Blair Cobbs fight?

Friday, June 7 from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

What time is the Adrien Broner-Blair Cobbs fight?

Main card starts at 8 p.m. ET. Main event starts at approximately 11 p.m. ET

How to watch Adrien Broner-Blair Cobbs fight?

TrillerTV. The PPV fee is $39.99.

Adrien Broner-Blair Cobbs predictions

S Saadeq Ahmed, Yardbarker: Although Cobbs has been out of the ring for nearly two years, it has been a long time since Broner has had an impressive showing. This feels like a fight “The Flair” should be winning easily. Prediction: Unanimous decision for Cobbs.

Josh Peter, USA TODAY Sports: Broner turns back the clock, shows impressive power and, as his trainer put it, “beats the corn off the Cobb(s).” Prediction: Broner TKO, 8th round.

Adrien Broner-Blair Cobbs fight card

Ian Green vs. Roy Barringer, middleweight

Cassius Chaney vs. Michael Hunter, heavyweight

Antonio Perez vs. Antonio Williams, lightweight

Johnnie Langston vs. Mike Perez, cruiserweight

Tresean Wiggins vs. Semajay Thomas, welterweight

De Von Williams def. Travis Floyd by TKO

Floyd stepped into the ring with a record of 1-8-1 and Williams entered with a record of 4-0.

No surprise ensued.

Williams knocked down Floyd in each of the first two rounds and stopped him by TKO in the fourth.

Williams, 21, has now won by knockout in each of his five fights. Floyd, 36, has lost seven fights in a row.

