Adidas, Sportsnet debut trailer for documentary profiling McDavid's recovery from major knee injury

Sportsnet and Adidas will be debuting a Connor McDavid special during NHL All-Star weekend. (Twitter // @JShannonhl)

The fact that Connor McDavid was able to begin the 2019-20 NHL season healthily is a miracle. Now, it appears as if the story behind that miracle will be revealed.

Capitalizing on the lead-up to the All-Star Game later this week, Adidas dropped a surprise trailer on Monday night titled, “Whatever it Takes - The Story of Connor McDavid’s Major Injury and Journey Back”, a mini-documentary special that will provide a behind-the-scenes glimpse into all that transpired following McDavid’s major knee injury at the end of the 2018-19 season.

In the final game of the 2018-19 season, Connor McDavid suffered what could've been a career-ending injury.



181 days later, he was back on the ice.



'Whatever it takes: Connor McDavid' looks at the most challenging off-season of @cmcdavid97’s career. Watch the doc Friday on SN. pic.twitter.com/qGayRP1wPx — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 20, 2020

For those who don’t recall the incident, here’s a brief refresher:

McDavid crashes into the #Flames net and was helped to the locker room #LetsGoOilers #EDMvsCGY pic.twitter.com/Vycgv8AJO5 — Sportsnet 960 (@Sportsnet960) April 7, 2019

McDavid had to be helped off the ice by a trainer and multiple teammates.

Perhaps one of the more revealing aspects of tonight’s teaser is that McDavid’s injury was far more severe than the public had presumed. According to the information at hand, the 22-year-old’s ailments included a torn PCL ligament, torn lining on the back of his knee joint, and a crack in the front of his tibia.

McDavid’s initial recovery timeline was set at 10 months. He ended up making it back to game action in six, suiting up for the Oilers on opening night. It’s a remarkable story, one that deserves to be seen by those who watch in awe at the best player in the sport.

The documentary special is set to premiere during the All-Star Game telecast on Friday night following the Skills Competition.

