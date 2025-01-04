Adi Hütter extends his contract with AS Monaco

AS Monaco are delighted to announce the extension of Adi Hütter's contract for a further two seasons. The Austrian coach is now tied to the Principality until 30 June 2027.

Adi Hütter, who joined the Monaco coaching staff in July 2023 on a two-year contract, has extended his contract with the club for a further two seasons. During his eighteen months in charge, the native of Hohenems (Austria) led the Red and Whites on 60 occasions, racking up almost 60% of the victories by playing a resolutely forward-looking game, with a team that blended experience and youth, favouring the emergence of players trained at the club, such as Maghnes Akliouche, Eliesse Ben Seghir and Soungoutou Magassa.

Back to Champions League

In his first season in charge, Adi Hütter led his side to 2nd place in Ligue 1, their eighth podium finish since the club’s return to Ligue 1 in 2013, which was synonymous with qualification for the Champions League.

This season, the year of AS Monaco’s centenary, the Austrian is coping with the succession of matches and continuing the work carried out with his squad, which was positioned on the Ligue 1 podium at the half-time break and well placed to qualify for the Champions League play-offs (16th out of 36) after victories over Barcelona, Belgrade and Bologna.

Before discovering Ligue 1, the former Austrian international midfielder (+450 professional matches) made a name for himself as a coach by winning the Austrian league title with RB Salzburg (2015), the Swiss league title with Young Boys Bern (2018), and then guiding German club Eintracht Frankfurt to the semi-finals of the Europa League (2019).