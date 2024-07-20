Adames leads Brewers against the Twins after 4-hit performance

Milwaukee Brewers (55-42, first in the NL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (54-42, second in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (6-5, 4.11 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 130 strikeouts); Twins: Pablo Lopez (8-7, 5.11 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 121 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Twins -124, Brewers +104; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers play the Minnesota Twins after Willy Adames' four-hit game on Sunday.

Minnesota is 27-18 in home games and 54-42 overall. The Twins have a 22-6 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Milwaukee has gone 26-25 in road games and 55-42 overall. Brewers hitters have a collective .333 on-base percentage, the highest percentage in the majors.

The teams square off Saturday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willi Castro has 22 doubles, five triples, seven home runs and 30 RBI for the Twins. Carlos Correa is 11-for-38 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Adames leads the Brewers with 15 home runs while slugging .430. Sal Frelick is 11-for-36 with three doubles, a triple and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .299 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Brewers: 3-7, .226 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Twins: Jose Miranda: 10-Day IL (back), Kyle Farmer: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Martin: 10-Day IL (oblique), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (abductor), Brock Stewart: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (back), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (knee), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (tricep), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Oliver Dunn: 60-Day IL (back), Enoli Paredes: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jared Koenig: 15-Day IL (forearm), Gary Sanchez: 10-Day IL (calf), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (flexor), D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (knee), Joe Ross: 15-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Devin Williams: 60-Day IL (back), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press