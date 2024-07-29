Adam Peaty tests positive for Covid

Adam Peaty tested positive for Covid just hours after losing his Olympic crown in the men’s 100 metres breaststroke final on Sunday.

Peaty settled for silver, finishing joint second alongside America’s Nic Fink, after Italy’s Nicolo Martinenghi pipped them both by 0.02 seconds in a stunning upset.

The Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 champion mentioned afterwards he had woken on the morning of the showpiece with a sore throat before his condition worsened, and he has now tested positive for coronavirus.

However, Peaty is optimistic of featuring in the men’s and mixed 4x100m medley relay, which start later this week, with no specific Covid restrictions placed on athletes – unlike the last Olympics in Tokyo.

A Team GB statement read: “Adam Peaty began feeling unwell on Sunday, ahead of his men’s 100m breaststroke final. In the hours after the final, his symptoms became worse and he was tested for Covid early on Monday morning. He tested positive at that point.

“He is hopeful to be back in competition for the relay events later in the swimming programme. As in any case of illness, the situation is being managed appropriately, with all usual precautions being taken to keep the wider delegation healthy.”

It is not believed Peaty will need to test again before competing in the relays, with the mixed event heats on Friday and the men’s 24 hours later. The mixed final is on Saturday and the men’s is on Sunday.

Peaty wrote on social media on Monday: “I am always an advocate for complete transparency in sport as there are so many gears to make it all work. As per the British Olympic Association press release, I tested positive for COVID this morning after feeling unwell yesterday.

“I’ll now be focusing on a fast, full recovery to give my best in the team relays later in the week.”

Peaty, who claimed gold in the inaugural mixed medley relay three years ago in Japan, was adamant that he did not want to blame his first individual Olympic defeat on being unwell.

Adam Peaty won Olympic silver in the men’s 100 metres breaststroke on Sunday (Martin Rickett/PA)

Although he did also suggest that not being able to fire on all cylinders might have cost him in a race decided by hundredths of a second – Peaty swam nearly two-tenths of a second quicker in his semi-final on Saturday.

Peaty was seeking to become just the second male swimmer after Michael Phelps to win Olympic gold at three successive Games but Martinenghi touched the wall first, winning from an outer lane seven.

“I’ve had a bit of a curve ball with my throat but, please, it’s no excuse at all,” he said. “But it’s a curve ball I’ve had to respond to.

“You can train eight years for something and not feel 100 per cent on the day and (not being) 100 per cent costs you 0.02 seconds, that’s just the way it is.

“I’m so happy to pass the baton to Nicolo because I’ve been racing him for so long. I’m so happy the right man won.”