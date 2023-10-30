Hockey player Adam Johnson's death reportedly under police investigation in England

Adam Johnson suffered a fatal injury during an EIHL game on Saturday. (Photo by Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images)

Authorities in England are reportedly investigating the death of former Pittsburgh Penguins player Adam Johnson, who was killed during an EIHL game this past weekend.

On Monday, police said the probe into the collision that caused the 29-year-old's death is ongoing.

Johnson died after his throat was slit by an errant skate blade during Saturday's game against the Sheffield Steelers after a collision with opposing player Matt Petgrave. Johnson received emergency treatment on the ice before being taken to Sheffield's Northern General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to South Yorkshire Police on Monday, police officers "remain at the scene carrying out enquiries" while adding their "investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident remain ongoing."

The UK-based Elite Ice Hockey League, where the fatal injury occurred, postponed all of its games Sunday and has not announced plans to resume its season as of this writing.

Johnson is the second player in the last two years to die after being cut by a skate blade after Teddy Balkind, a 16-year-old high-school hockey player in Connecticut, died in January 2022 after having his throat cut during a game.

The Grand Rapids, Minnesota, native scored a goal and registered four assists in 13 regular-season NHL contests with the Pittsburgh Penguins over parts of two seasons from 2018 to 2020.