Achraf Hakimi set for PSG contract extension

Achraf Hakimi (25) will not be following in the footsteps of his friend and former teammate Kylian Mbappé (25) by swapping Paris for Madrid this summer.

The Moroccan international had been linked with a return back to his formative club, Real Madrid, as recently as the last transfer window. However, according to Le Parisien, he now looks set to continue his three-year stint by agreeing in principle to the terms of a contract extension keeping him in Paris beyond his current end date of 2026.

Hakimi was an essential player for PSG last season under Luis Enrique which resulted in a good first half of the season for the French champions. He somewhat struggled to replicate that form following his return from the Africa Cup of Nations representing Morocco.

Hakimi will be playing for his national side in Paris this summer as he’ll be competing in the upcoming Olympic Games as one of Morocco’s three over-aged players.

GFFN | Nick Hartland