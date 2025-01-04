🚨 Acheampong starts! Chelsea and Crystal Palace name XIs for PL clash

Chelsea have named their starting XI as they look to end a slump in form that has seen them fail to win in their last three Premier League outings.

Enzo Maresca is without Wesley Fofana, who has been ruled out for much of the remainder of the campaign, while Benoît Badiashile is also sidelined.

Additionally, Mykhailo Mudryk is suspended and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is also absent.

In better news though, Reece James is back on the substitutes bench, and there is a Premier League debut for Josh Acheampong.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace are without Chelsea loanee Trevoh Chalobah, meaning that Chris Richards steps into Palace's in-form side.

Who do you think comes out on top?

📸 Julian Finney - 2024 Getty Images