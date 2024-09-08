Aces star A'ja Wilson sits out against Liberty with ankle injury

NEW YORK (AP) — Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson will not play against the New York Liberty on Sunday because of an ankle injury.

Wilson hasn't missed a game since Aug. 3, 2019, and only has missed three regular-season contests in her six-year career. She tweaked her right leg late in the game against Connecticut on Friday night, but was able to walk off the court. The 28-year-old center was in a walking boot heading into the arena on Sunday.

“Tweaked her ankle a little bit there. Everyone saw it on TV,” Las Vegas coach Becky Hammon said. “Held her out today. We’ll see her status going into Indiana and how she feels. There’s never a good time for this. Does get a couple days to get that ankle right and get a little bit of rest.”

Hammon said that there wasn't any long-term concerns for Wilson.

“Very precautionary and taking it very slow with her,” Hammon said.

The coach said Wilson agreed that she should sit out Sunday.

“She didn’t really have a choice. I told her she’s sitting out," Hammon said. "It wasn’t a very big fight.”

She has been dominant this season, averaging 27.3 points, 11.98 rebounds and 2.4 assists. Wilson has scored more than 40 points twice in the the Aces' last five games.

“A’ja is having an amazing season and that’s a big loss for them,” New York coach Sandy Brondello said. 'We‘ve lost some of our best players this year. It allows Becky to explore different rotations and give confidence to other players. ... She’s got nothing to lose in that regard, everything to gain."

Wilson wasn't on the original injured report Las Vegas released Saturday night, but was ruled out a few hours before tipoff.

“She loves competing, and she super takes care of her body,” Hammon said. “She makes sure she's ready to go. she makes all the decision off the court that you guys never see or hear about to put her in the best position to be her best every night.”

These two teams last met in New York in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals. The Aces were missing guard Chelsea Gray and forward Kiah Stokes to injury for that contest, but came away with the victory to close out their second consecutive WNBA championship.

“It feels like a playoff game as everyone is asking for tickets and there’s none available,” Brondello said.

A lot less is at stake on Sunday, but the Liberty remember what happened last season and don't plan on being complacent in this meeting.

