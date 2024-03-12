What ACC tournament games are today? Conference schedule and odds as March Madness nears

The ACC kicks off men's tournament play on Tuesday with three matchups to begin the conference's postseason playoffs.

All 15 ACC teams are set to begin the race to a conference championship and an automatic bid to the NCAA Division I Tournament. Six of them start off the tournament with three games throughout the day on Tuesday, March 12. The competition runs through four rounds before the ACC championship game gets underway on Saturday, March 16.

Seeds 1 through 4 – North Carolina, Duke, Virginia and Pitt, in that order – earned a bye to the quarterfinals. Seeds 5 through 7 – Wake Forest, Clemson and Syracuse, in that order – await the winners of Tuesday's first-round games.

Here's everything to know about the first three games of the ACC tournament, including their odds, schedule and how to watch.

What games are today? ACC conference tournament games Tuesday, March 12

Game 1: No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. No. 13 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, 2 p.m. ET. Winner plays No. 5 Wake Forest on Wednesday.

Game 2: No. 10 N.C. State Wolfpack vs. No. 15 Louisville Cardinals, 4:30 p.m. ET. Winner plays No. 7 Syracuse on Wednesday.

Game 3: No. 11 Boston College Eagles vs. No. 14 Miami Hurricanes, 7 p.m. ET. Winner plays No. 6 Clemson on Wednesday.

Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech: Odds, spread and line for ACC tournament game

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are favored to beat the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Tuesday's ACC tournament game, according to BetMGM college basketball odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering sports betting promos in 2024.

Odds listed as of Tuesday morning.

Spread: Notre Dame (-1.5)

Moneyline: Notre Dame (-125); Georgia Tech (+105)

Over/under: 131.5

N.C. State vs. Louisville: Odds, spread and line for ACC tournament game

The N.C. State Wolfpack are favored to beat the Louisville Cardinals in Tuesday's ACC tournament game, according to BetMGM college basketball odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering sports betting promos in 2024.

Odds listed as of Tuesday morning.

Spread: N.C. State (-9.5)

Moneyline: N.C. State (-500); Louisville (+375)

Over/under: 148.5

Boston College vs. Miami (FL): Odds, spread and line for ACC tournament game

The Miami Hurricanes are favored to beat the Boston College Eagles in Tuesday's ACC tournament game, according to BetMGM college basketball odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering sports betting promos in 2024.

Odds listed as of Tuesday morning.

Spread: Miami (FL) (-2.5)

Moneyline: Miami (FL) (-135); Boston College (+110)

Over/under: 147.5

How to watch Tuesday's ACC tournament games: TV channel and streaming

When: Tuesday, March 12 at 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

Cable TV: ACCN

Streaming: ESPN+; YouTube TV; Sling; fuboTV

How to watch: Catch all college basketball tournament action with a Fubo subscription

