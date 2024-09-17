AC Milan vs Liverpool: Champions League prediction today, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h, odds

Liverpool tonight travel to take on AC Milan in a heavyweight Champions League fixture.

The Reds have been dealt a mixed bag on the European front during Arne Slot’s first season in charge at Anfield. Having lost to Nottingham Forest in surprise fashion on Saturday, the pressure is on the first time since replacing Jurgen Klopp.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW AC MILAN VS LIVERPOOL LIVE!

A trip to San Siro is a difficult start, while Real Madrid are also due to visit Anfield in the revamped first phase of Europe’s elite club competition. So too are German champions Bayer Leverkusen, with a certain Xabi Alonso in charge.

Games against Bologna, RB Leipzig, Girona, Lille and PSV are perhaps more favourable but Slot will be keen to get things off to a positive start in Milan this week.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

AC Milan vs Liverpool is scheduled for an 8pm kick-off time tonight on Tuesday 17 September, 2024.

San Siro in Milan will host.

Where to watch AC Milan vs Liverpool

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Amazon Prime. Coverage starts at 7pm BST.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch via the Amazon Prime website and app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

AC Milan vs Liverpool team news

AC Milan XI: Maignan, Calabria, Tomori, Pavlovic, Hernandez, Loftus-Cheek, Fofana, Reijnders, Pulisic, Morata, Leao

Subs: Nava, Torriani, Okafor, Zeroli, Chukwueze, Royal, Bartesaghi, Terracciano, Gabbia, Abraham, Musah

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Szoboszlai; Salah, Jota, Gakpo.

Subs: Kelleher, Jaros, Gomez, Endo, Diaz, Nunez, Chiesa, Jones, Robertson, Quansah, Morton, Bradley.

AC Milan vs Liverpool prediction

Paulo Fonseca has struggled during the early stages of his tenure at Milan despite a big win over Venezia, so Liverpool should feel confident despite the Forest loss.

Liverpool to win, 2-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

AC Milan wins: 1

Draws: 1

Liverpool wins: 2

AC Milan vs Liverpool latest odds

AC Milan to win: 11/4

Draw: 29/10

Liverpool to win: 10/11

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.