AC Milan advisor Zlatan Ibrahimovic wants Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof

Manchester United centre-back Victor Lindelof is reportedly attracting serious interest from AC Milan.

Ever since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s exit, Lindelof, who joined United from Benfica in 2017, has struggled for regular playing time at the club.

In his first two seasons, Erik ten Hag preferred the partnership of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane. The Frenchman departed Old Trafford this summer, but United strengthened their options by signing Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt, pushing the Sweden international further down the pecking order.

Despite a less than favourable situation under Ten Hag and interest from a number of clubs, including Lazio, Lindelof remained at United this summer, having entered the final year of his contract.

According to a report in Italy, Milan are now positioning themselves to secure the central defender’s services in 2025.

As per MilanLive.it (via Sport Witness), Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is the advisor to the Milan owners, is spearheading the chase for the 30-year-old, who will be available on a free transfer at the end of the term.

Ibrahimovic, who shared the dressing room with his compatriot in Manchester, wants the player in Milan “at all costs.”

The Serie A giants’ hierarchy are understood to be in the market for potential free signings to strengthen the side’s squad next summer and Lindelof is reported to be in their list.

The report further claims there is “a lot of competition” for the United defender. Several clubs in Italy, including Inter Milan are credited with holding an interest in the Swede.

However, it is suggested Ibrahimović could help the Rossoneri win the race for Lindelof, who could prove to be a shrewd signing for them considering his experience and free agent status.

Lindelof missed the opening fixtures of the new campaign for United due to injury and made his first appearance against Aston Villa over the weekend.

The Dutch coach introduced the ex-Benfica man at half-time to cover the right-back position following Noussair Mazraoui’s substitution.





