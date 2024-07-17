Absurd: First Barcelona shirts available in shops will not be the same kits as worn by players

Absurd: First Barcelona shirts available in shops will not be the same kits as worn by players

Barcelona are believed to be in advanced negotiations with Nike over a new sponsorship deal as the Blaugrana kit manufacturer, but amid disputes over stock and distribution over recent years, this season is set to get off on the wrong foot.

The Blaugrana are yet to release their kit for the coming season, which begins in a month’s time, and Sport say that it will be launched on Thursday the 18th of July. Jijantes are reporting that the fans will not be able to buy the kit which will be worn by the players initially though.

@JijantesFC say that the first #FCBarcelona shirts available for fans to buy will not be the same as the ones worn this season. This is an approximate mock-up of the difference, with the one of the left representing the players' kit and the right the one that will be sold. pic.twitter.com/dgXRXxYAbd — Football España (@footballespana_) July 17, 2024

The first version available to buy will include the sponsorship logo of Spotify from last season, rather than the larger logo without writing that will feature this year.

Despite not being officially presented by the club, Thiago is playing a leading role as a link between staff and squad. @scapde_45 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 17, 2024

While it is impossible to estimate just how much, it seems likely to impact sales negatively, during a time when Barcelona are desperately trying to maximise their income. Even the launch of the kit itself is quite late compared to their usual releases, which tend to be in June. Even more so when considering it is the shirt for their 125th anniversary.