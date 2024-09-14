Abraham and Pulisic see ‘start of momentum’ for Milan

Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic are confident Milan’s 4-0 victory over Venezia can be ‘the start of some good momentum’ preparing for Liverpool and Inter clashes.

The tension was palpable going into San Siro before kick-off, as fans held a motivational protest that both encouraged the squad and warned they had no more excuses after two points from the opening three rounds.

They got the message, as within 89 seconds Theo Hernandez had opened the scoring on a cheeky Rafael Leao assist.

Youssouf Fofana – though the goal was initially credited to Matteo Gabbia – then penalties from Pulisic and Abraham completed the 4-0 rout over sorry Venezia.

“For me it’s a dream, I came here and told myself one thing, I wanted to help the team as much as possible. To play the first home game and score in front of the fans, it’s an amazing feeling,” Abraham told Sky Sport Italia.

“The target is to stay fit, stay healthy, help my team as much as possible and hopefully put in more performances like today.”

Rafael Leao urged Abraham to take the second penalty after Pulisic had converted the first, and it got the former Roma striker off the mark in the Rossoneri jersey.

“Yes, I did ask, especially as Christian took the first one. Leao wanted me to score, it’s nice to have teammates who want me to do well.”

Pulisic and Abraham see new dawn for Milan

Not only was it their first win of the season, but also their first clean sheet after conceding two in each of the other three matches.

“It’s the start of hopefully some good momentum from us,” added Pulisic.

“It’s a good win, but we have some important games coming up and hopefully it’s just the start.”

The next match coming up is Liverpool in the Champions League on Tuesday, followed by the Derby della Madonnina against rivals Inter in Serie A on September 22.

“It’s our first Champions League game of the year against a big club, of course it’s a big challenge, but playing in our home stadium, hopefully we have some confidence from this game. We have to come up with a good performance if we want a result.”