Aberdeen 0-0 Hearts: Analysis

After a dreadful opening to the game, Hearts grew into the game without sufficiently testing Ross Doohan until the second half.

The lop-sided nature of their team was apparent throughout. James Penrice and Blair Spittal link up brilliantly on the left, but on the right the combination of Daniel Oyegoke and Musa Drammeh is uncoordinated and sloppy.

The lack of Liam Boyce was noticeable after his impact in the last three games, while the mystery around the severity of Lawrence Shankland's injury caused whispers in the travelling support.

Jorge Grant was shunted forward, with Beni Baningime dropping in behind. Hearts struggled to get it forward to James Wilson as a result, with Baningime naturally sitting deeper while Grant's link-up play isn't what Boyce's was.

Wilson was particularly quiet and Elton Kabangu was the real threat when he came on - but only he will know why he went down in the box rather than shooting.

Grant's missed penalty - Hearts' first spot-kick this season - sums up how many opportunities Critchley's side have missed this season. Another opportunity goes begging, an opportunity to leap to eighth in the table, and they will rarely get better ones.