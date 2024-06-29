Abel Ruiz: "I will help the team to grow"

Quique Cárcel: "We are very happy to have Abel with us. He has an optimum level to complement the offensive part of the team. He can be a very important player for us".

Abel Ruiz: "I would like to thank everyone for the opportunity. Now it's time to enjoy the experience. For me it was a dream to return to the Spanish league. My objective is to help the team to grow".

"I've had Girona in my mind since last year. I have really enjoyed watching the team on television".

"I'm a very supportive player who tries to do everything to help the team and this is what I'm here for.

"I come from the experience of enjoying Braga in the Champions League. We will work to the maximum to be at the height of such an important competition".