Abdul Razak Alhassan releases statement after scary UFC Fight Night 249 knockout

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 11: (R-L) Abdul Razak Alhassan of Ghana kicks Cesar Almeida of Brazil in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on January 11, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Abdul Razak Alhassan exited the cage at UFC Fight Night 249 still a bit woozy Saturday after he suffered a scary knockout loss to Cesar Almeida.

The knockout sequence, which is already being billed as a potential Knockout of the Year contender just one show into the promotion's 2025 schedule, saw Alhassan (12-7 MMA, 6-7 UFC) charge toward Almeida (7-1 MMA, 3-1 UFC) after some successful offense, only to be knocked stiff with a big punch.

Almeida was still not back to his feet when the broadcast returned from commercial. He struggled to sit upright on the stool as his corner and promotion and commission officials tried to assist him.

However, Alhassan ultimately left the cage under his own power and appeared, according to his video message, to be checked out at a medical facility.

“I’m sorry fans," Alhassan said in an Instagram story post hours after the fight. "I got greedy and I got caught. No excuses. I’m sorry to my fans, my true fans. I got greedy and went for it and got caught. There’s nothing I can do but cry myself to sleep.”

Alhassan, 39, has been with the UFC since 2016. Eight of his 14 UFC appearances have ended by knockout, many being victories. Saturday's loss marked the third fight in a row he did not capture a victory.

