Aaron Rodgers Tells Fox Sports’ Pam Oliver ‘I Love You’ as They Discuss What May Have Been His Last NFL Game

Aaron Rodgers was feeling sentimental after what may have been his final game in the NFL.

As he recapped the New York Jets' win over the Miami Dolphins during a postgame interview with Fox Sports' Pam Oliver on Sunday, Jan. 5, Rodgers, 40, shared a heartfelt moment with the long-time sports commentator as his NFL future remains uncertain.

While questioning the New York Jets quarterback about the game and his NFL career moving forward, Rodgers ended the interview by telling Oliver, “I love you, Pam,” to which she warmly responded, “ I love you back.”

Elsewhere in the brief interview, the Super Bowl champion and four-time NFL MVP gave a bit of insight into his next steps in football after a disappointing season with the Jets in which they went 5-12 and missed the playoffs.

AP Photo/Doug Murray Pam Oliver, Aaron Rodgers

"I'm gonna get home and relax. I'm gonna clear out my head and get healthy from the bumps and bruises from the season," Rodgers told Oliver. "I've got a lot of gratitude right now; I'm gonna enjoy this tonight."

Rodgers, who will potentially be released by the Jets from the final year of his contract or could chose to retire, said he plans to make a decision soon.

"Once I get back out west, I'm gonna take my time and — I'm not gonna hold anybody up, I'm gonna have conversations tomorrow with everybody here with the Jets, and see what they're thinking, and then make a decision before it gets too late in the offseason," he added.

Sunday’s game saw the Jets take home the victory over the Miami Dolphins 32-20 — with the Jets winning their fifth game of the season and Rodgers hitting the 500-touchdown pass milestone, Sports Illustrated reported.

Despite two difficult seasons with the Jets, Rodgers said he's loved his time on the team. On New Year’s Day he said that his last two seasons with the team have been "the best two years of my life," according to the Associated Press.

Noting the Jets’ less-than-stellar record this season, he admitted, "Obviously wish things would have gone better on the field," but he had “nothing but gratitude for this time in my life."

“It’s been a great experience all around, and again, I’m disappointed about the performance of both myself and as a team, but really thankful for the opportunity," he said, according to the AP.

