Will Aaron Rodgers be on 'The Pat McAfee Show' after New York Jets fire Robert Saleh?

Robert Saleh was fired as the New York Jets coach, team owner Woody Johnson announced on Tuesday, in the wake of a disappointing start to the 2024 NFL season that included speculation about Saleh's tenuous relationship with quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers denied last week there was a rift with his former coach, despite some awkward sideline exchanges and comments in recent months. But those questions arose again after Saleh became the first NFL coach let go this season, and Rodgers will likely have to address what role, if any, he played in the Jets' decision to move on ahead of Week 6.

It could have been as early as Tuesday afternoon.

NFL WEEK 6 PICKS: Expert predictions for every game

By happenstance,' Rodgers was scheduled to make his weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" at 2:30 p.m. ET. Only McAfee wasn't necessarily making any promises. He left it up to Rodgers, whose interviews with the "College Gameday" star and former Colts punter have drawn national headlines in recent years.

"We have a very real 'all good if you can’t/don’t want to' make it policy with everybody," read a note on McAfee's X account announcing the show's schedule for Tuesday. "They play next Monday Night so the daily schedule has been moved up a day.. therefore, today is a Monday in the Jets building instead of “off day” Tuesday per usual ART schedule, thus the 2:30 timing to begin with… THEN the big news hit."

Less than 90 minutes until McAfee went live on ESPN and YouTube, the show tweeted that Rodgers had bumped his appearance back one day.

Good morning beautiful people



12:15 ~> @CJ7STROUD



1:30 ~> @KevOC7



2:05 ~> @MichaelKeaton



2:30 ~> Scheduled @AaronRodgers12 Tuesday before Coach Saleh’s release…



We have a very real “alll good if you can’t/don’t want to” make it policy with everybody.



They play next… pic.twitter.com/mf337C2xHD — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 8, 2024

Ladies and gentlemen.. Source(s) are telling me that @AaronRodgers12 will be joining The Progrum TOMORROW — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 8, 2024

Aaron Rodgers-Robert Saleh tension during Jets' 2024 season

Rodgers has had a bumpy opening five games coming back from last season's Achilles injury, with a couple glimpses of his old MVP form but more inconsistency than his days with the Green Bay Packers. He threw three interceptions in the Jets' 23-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London last Sunday.

The Jets have a 2-3 record heading into Monday night's key AFC East game against the Buffalo Bills. Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich will serve as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season, according to Johnson.

The issues through five games featured signs of tension between Saleh and Rodgers that seemed to date back to this past offseason. Rodgers went on a trip to Egypt instead of attending a Jets mandatory minicamp in June. Saleh told reporters the absence was unexcused and the Jets fined Rodgers. They also had an awkward sideline exchange in the Jets' Week 3 win over the New England Patriots and Saleh criticized Rodgers' complicated snap counts when the Jets lost to the Broncos in Week 4.

But Rodgers pushed back on the notion that he and Saleh weren't getting along.

"I think there's some driving force trying to put a wedge (from) outside the facility between Robert and I," Rodgers told reporters last week, insisting they were "good friends."

Now, however, Saleh and Rodgers are separated for good. Rodgers is set to give his reaction on Wednesday.

Robert Saleh record

Saleh, who was hired by the Jets in 2021 after a successful stint as the San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator, finished with a 20-36 record over four seasons in New York. His tenure primarily featured former first-round draft pick Zach Wilson at quarterback.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Will Aaron Rodgers be on Pat McAfee Show after Jets fire Robert Saleh?