Aaron Rodgers Jokes He Might Be Released 'by a Teenager' in Apparent Dig at Jets Owner

The star quarterback said on 'The Pat McAfee Show' that he was finding "the comedy in all of it"

John Lamparski/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers is thinking outside the pocket.

While mulling his future — and his place next season whether on the New York Jets or elsewhere — the 41-year-old quarterback of the 4-11 team is open-minded about multiple scenarios.

"I think there's a world where they just say, 'Hey, thank you, we're going to go in another direction' on January 6th," Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show on Monday, Dec. 23. "That's a possibility. I think there's also a possibility we're going to wait and see who the new staff is."

This season, which so far has seen the team fire its head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas, has been a disappointment for the Jets. In a recently-published article in The Athletic, sources inside the organization said that Jets owner Woody Johnson's teenage sons Brick and Jack would sometimes influence personnel decisions.

"Being released would be a first; being released by a teenager, that would also be a first," Rodgers quipped.

Rodgers added, "So, hey, I'm open to everything and I find the comedy in all of it, If that happens, hey, it's a great story."

Michael Owens/Getty Images

A day later, on Tuesday, Dec. 24, the likely future Hall of Famer had less to share with reporters about whether he thinks the Jets owner would welcome him for his last year under contract.

"You should ask Woody," Rodgers said curtly.

Still, the subject of the new Netflix documentary series Aaron Rodgers: Enigma was happier while on McAfee to discuss other aspects of his life — like the fact that he has a new girlfriend, named Brittani.

While discussing his Christmas shopping habits, Rodgers casually dropped the news, explaining that he was stressed about a late-arriving gift for his partner.

“There was one package left for my girlfriend Brittani that hadn’t showed up yet,” he said. “I was waiting on this to show up, it showed up today.”

After a little targeted ribbing from McAfee and co-host A.J. Hawk, Rodgers addressed whether he was in love: "It's a good feeling boys. It is."



