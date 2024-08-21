Aaron Rodgers, Jets offense have another strong performance during joint practice vs. Giants

In Chuck Clark‘s estimation, it’s clear who the football King of New York is.

“Us,” Clark said.

After Wednesday’s Jets-Giants joint practice, it is difficult to argue with Clark.

Gang Green won the day, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Aaron Rodgers looked as impressive as he has been throughout training camp. He completed 15-of-21 passes with three touchdown passes to Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, and Breece Hall.

Even Jets backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor stood out against the Giants’ secondary. To end practice, Taylor completed a 50-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jason Brownlee. After the practice horn sounded, Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner waved goodbye and blew kisses toward the Giants’ sideline.

“We were just having fun out there,” Gardner said. “Two New York teams and we pretty much know each other outside of football because we see each other around.

“We were just having fun with it. It was just a little goodbye. I’m not going to sugarcoat it, that’s basically what it was. It’s all love, it ain’t no disrespect like that.”

The Jets’ abuse of the Giants’ secondary was disrespectful, however. Not only was Rodgers pinpoint accurate in getting the ball to his receivers, but he also demonstrated the same type of mobility he showed before his Achilles tear last September.

Early in Wednesday’s practice, Rodgers used his legs to roll out of the pocket and found Wilson for a 30-yard gain. He later found Wilson for a 60-yard deep pass that resulted in a touchdown after the third-year player burnt Giants cornerback Nick McCloud in coverage.

“He’s the best quarterback I’ve ever seen,” Gardner said. “I’m not saying that just because he’s on my team. When we played them in Green Bay (2022), I was just seeing his mechanics and everything and bro I was like ‘he really elite.’

“Obviously, our pass rush stepped up when we played the Packers, so that changed a lot. I seen the first throw in two-minute [drills], it is like he can just see something in his peripheral and he look at it I want to say like a robot, but in a good way. If he sees something in his peripheral, he sees everything on the field and he is just so smart especially in those two-minute drills when it comes to knowing situations.

“He’s elite.”

Jets head coach Robert Saleh hasn’t announced if Rodgers or any starters will play in the final preseason game against the Giants on Saturday. But if the joint practice is any indication, Rodgers is ready for the Jets’ Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. Saleh said in July that his “instincts” are not to play Rodgers in any preseason games, and he didn’t play against the Commanders and the Panthers.

“It’s a test going up against him every day,” Clark said about practicing against Rodgers. “You gotta be at your best even on the days when you don’t feel like it when you’re sore, you gotta work because you are going to get challenged and exposed of your don’t.

“It’s definitely a test every day coming out here competing against him.”

Coming into training camp, Rodgers told reporters he was 95% back to his pre-injury form and said the last 5% would come throughout a full training camp. The four-time NFL MVP could be correct with his performances during the last few weeks.

As training camp is coming to a close, Rodgers is gaining more confidence on the field and has shown signs of his pre-injury form with the Packers when he was arguably the best quarterback in the league. Against the Panthers during last week’s joint practice in Charlotte, he showed those same characteristics after a couple of touchdown passes to Garrett Wilson.

Not only is Rodgers playing well, but he has also demonstrated his ability to withstand a demanding workload. Saleh told reporters that the Jets’ practice on Wednesday would consist of 75 plays. Rodgers has also taken 300 more snaps than he did at this time a year ago during training camp.

This is good news for the Jets, who have championship aspirations. The Jets decided to trade for Rodgers before the 2023 season because they believed they needed an elite quarterback to complement their defense, which has finished in the top five each of the last two seasons.

Gang Green’s offense has been among the worst in the NFL during the last two seasons. But with Rodgers back from injury, the Jets’ confidence appears to be sky-high, with the start of the season less than three weeks away.

“It makes everything a lot smoother,” Jets left tackle Tyron Smith said. “Guys trust that he knows what he’s talking about and what he is doing out there and we all trust that we can move forward.”

