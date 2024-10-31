Aaron Rodgers injuries: A complete list of his ailments in 2024 (so far)

Oct 27, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) on the field against the New England Patriots in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

At 40 years old and coming off a torn Achilles, no one was expecting New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers to suddenly become the beacon of health in his 20th NFL season.

Just the fact he's been able to stay on the field for every game so far this season has been a bit surprising, but that doesn't mean he's feeling all that great at the moment.

After making through the first month of the season relatively unscathed, Rodgers has been listed on the Jets' injury report each week since Week 5.

Here's what he's been dealing with this year amid New York's struggles:

Week 5: Knee

Week 6: Ankle

Week 7: Ankle

Week 8: Knee/Hamstring

Week 9: Knee/Hamstring

We'll update this list as necessary throughout the season.

