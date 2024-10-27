Aaron Rodgers’ ‘darkness’ comments lamenting the Jets’ 2-6 start were a little on the nose

Oct 27, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) on the field against the New England Patriots in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

After some hype and excitement about their first full season with Aaron Rodgers, the disorganized New York Jets are now facing disaster. With their 25-22 defeat to the mostly miserable New England Patriots on Sunday, the Jets are now 2-6. The Jets' season feels over, barring an unprecedented turnaround over their last nine games,

Well, according to Rodgers, the Jets are already "making peace" with the "darkness."

Oh, come on, man. After Rodgers' well-documented episodes with darkness of any kind, couldn't he have used another line to describe his team's despair?

Saying it like this is a little on the nose for a Jets team that has now lost five games in a row:

"I've been in the darkness. You've got to go in there, make peace with it."



Aaron Rodgers was asked if this was a moment of darkness for the Jets and how to get out of it: pic.twitter.com/Cv7SjGHaAR — Jets Videos (@snyjets) October 27, 2024

The Jets will host an AFC contender, the Houston Texans, next week.

Call it a hunch, but I don't think Rodgers will be making peace with any sort of darkness, shroud, or shadow, what have you, any time soon.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Aaron Rodgers’ ‘darkness’ comments lamenting the Jets’ 2-6 start were a little on the nose