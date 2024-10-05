Aaron Ramsdale in tears on emotional Arsenal return as Mikel Arteta reveals heartfelt message

Aaron Ramsdale was moved to tears after receiving a warm welcome from the Arsenal crowd on his first return to the Emirates Stadium.

Ramsdale left the Gunners for Southampton in a £25million deal over the summer after losing his place to David Raya.

The England international was a fans’ favourite at Arsenal and was treated to widespread applause and chants before kick-off in Saturday’s Premier League match in north London.

A visibly emotional Ramsdale was seen wiping away tears with his gloves, before giving the thumbs up and winking at the crowd. However, the goalkeeper couldn’t help his Southampton side avoid falling to a 3-1 defeat after initially taking a shock lead.

Emotional return: Aaron Ramsdale wiped away tears after being applauded by the Arsenal fans (Zac Goodwin/PA Wire)

Asked if he had spoken to Ramsdale after the game, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said: “[I] just wished him all the best and Southampton all the best for the way they played as well.

“I hope they (get all the best) for the manager and Aaron as well because they’re a really good side.”

Ramsdale revealed earlier this week that he made the move to Southampton because he wanted more regular first-team football.

“If I was sitting on the bench, it [winning a trophy] wouldn't have meant that much to me,” he told BBC Football Focus.

“I just wanted to play football. As a kid I wanted to play football to play, not to just sit on a bench. Getting out and playing was my aim so I'm lucky I found myself here.”