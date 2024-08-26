Aaron Judge is pushing himself from one of baseball's greats to one of baseball's immortals

Aug 16, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) hits a solo home run against the Detroit Tigers in the eighth inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Judge certainly did. He hit his 50th and 51st homers of the season on Sunday, extending his homer lead over Shohei Ohtani (41) to ten.

Judge is having an incredible year. The stats tell the tale themselves. At the pace he's currently at, he'll probably be the AL's MVP. His .333 batting average is only second to Bobby Witt (.347). His 1.201 OPS leads the Majors by quite a bit. The next closest player is his teammate, Juan Soto (1.035). Nobody is closing these gaps anytime soon.

At this point, you can't really compare him to his peers. You can only compare him to himself and the legends before him.

He's on pace to hit 63 homers this season, according to ESPN, which would break his own AL homerun record at 62. There's more. With another 50-homer season, Judge is one of five players to hit 50 or more dingers in at least three seasons.

The other four? Babe Ruth, Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa and Aaron Rodriguez. That's not just impressive — it's legendary stuff.

You can make other arguments for the best baseball player this year. Shohei Ohtani's 40-40 season is historic in its own right. And Bobby Witt is actually ahead of Judge in wins above replacement this season.

But what Judge is doing right now isn't just about this year. It's all-time stuff. He's further cementing himself as one of baseball's immortals and it's super fun to watch.

A walk-off...bunt?!?!?

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 25: DeMarcos Mieses #25 of the Southeast Region team from Lake Mary, Florida celebrates after hitting a single in the sixth inning against the Asia-Pacific Region team from Taoyuan Ciy, Chinese Taipei during the Little League World Series Championship Game at Howard J. Lamade Stadium on August 25, 2024 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776191659 ORIG FILE ID: 2168477343

Florida beat Chinese Taipei in the Little League World Series on Sunday 2-1, but they did it in a way you'd never expect.

It was a walk-off BUNT, folks. Not a homer. Not a sac fly. But a bunt! I don't think I've ever seen this at any level of baseball, softball or anything else that has to do with a ball and a bat. This is insane.

Our Mary Clarke with the breakdown:

"With the runner on second thanks to the extra inning, Hunter Alexander put down a bunt in an attempt to move the runner to third. Chinese Taipei fielded it cleanly, but in the ensuing throw to first, no one was covering the base! The error allowed the runner on second to score the winning run, which caused Florida’s bench to erupt in celebration."

Seeing is believing.

FLORIDA WINS THE LLBWS ‼️



CHAOS ON THE FINAL PLAY TO WIN IT 🤯 pic.twitter.com/HoqU8mlqRr — ESPN (@espn) August 25, 2024

Just a wild play. My heart breaks for Chinese Taipei. I'm also ecstatic for Florida. What a win. What a way to do it.

The ups and downs of the LLWS, folks. I wish all those kids could win. Alas.

The rookies are winning

Aug 15, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) looks to throw against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The tally of rookie quarterbacks starting for week 1 might be growing soon.

Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo hopped on the local radio station this morning in New England and all but named Drake Maye the team's starting QB after an impressive performance against the Commanders on Sunday.

"What I will say this is a true competition and I would say, at this current point, Drake has outplayed Jacoby [Brissett]. Now, in saying that, we have to take in the full body of work, going all the way back to the spring and beginning of training camp," Mayo said.

The official decision on the Patriots' starting quarterback will come in the next few days. It certainly sounds like Maye here. Brissett's shoulder injury is a complication that might make the decision a bit easier. But we'll have to wait and see.

If Maye does get the nod, that would give us four rookie starters for Week 1 so far, including Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Bo Nix.

It's going to be a fun season. Just don't tell Tom Brady I said that.

READ MORE: NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year odds

