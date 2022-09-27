Aaron Judge’s next home run could mean a nice pay day for a lucky Blue Jays fan

Thomas Hall
·Writer
·5 min read
New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge is on the verge of making baseball history, but what could it mean for the very lucky fan that catches the potential home run at Rogers Centre? (Getty Images)
New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge is on the verge of making baseball history, but what could it mean for the very lucky fan that catches a potential home run at Rogers Centre? (Getty Images)

As the New York Yankees attempt to clinch top spot in the AL East, outfielder Aaron Judge still sits on 60 home runs for the season, with his hunt extending into the series against the Blue Jays in Toronto.

Judge’s chase for 61 continued at the Rogers Centre on Monday night, however, he was held without a home run for a sixth-straight contest. That was made possible because of the fine performances from Toronto’s pitchers, beginning with right-hander Kevin Gausman.

Gausman faced Judge three separate times, allowing one walk and a 112.9 mph single against him. The Blue Jays starter also struck out the 6-foot-7 righty on an 85.2 mph slider in the sixth inning. Reliever Yimi Garcia also set him down on strikes in the eighth.

Despite striking out in two consecutive at-bats, the 30-year-old had an opportunity to break a 2-2 tie in the 10th inning with two runners on base. But with two outs, interim manager John Schneider opted to make a pitching change, bringing in left-hander Tim Mayza, before intentionally walking Judge.

The handful of Yankee fans in attendance didn’t hold back in voicing their displeasure with Schneider’s decision as boos rained down in what instantly became a very lively crowd at Rogers Centre.

Luckily for the Blue Jays, walking Judge to load the bases for Anthony Rizzo didn’t come back to haunt them, as the left-on-left matchup resulted in an inning-ending groundout. That, of course, helped set up Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s eventual walk-off.

With Cavan Biggio on second base as the ghost runner, Guerrero came up with two outs and Clarke Schmidt on the mound looking to keep the score tied. Instead, the 23-year-old blasted a line drive into left field to score the winning run.

The Blue Jays spoiled what almost everyone else was hoping to be a historic night for Judge. But as he was denied his 61st round-tripper of the season, so too were the Yankees in their attempt to clinch the AL East as their magic number remains stuck at one game.

No pitcher wants to surrender that record-tying home run, especially not Gausman, who wasn’t pleased with MLB swapping out regular baseballs for authenticated ones every time No. 99 came to the plate. They didn’t feel any different, but he didn’t appreciate having to halt his rhythm in those instances.

Judge will get another shot at history on Tuesday when Blue Jays starter Jose Berrios takes the mound. The Yankees slugger, who has gone 25 plate appearances without a home run, has one round-tripper in 18 career at-bats against the right-hander.

How much will Judge's 61st and 62nd home run balls be worth?

Whoever catches the home run ball that ties Roger Maris’ AL record could fetch a fortune. According to SCP Auctions President David Kohler, via Front Office Sports, No. 61 could fetch $250,000 at auction. The ball that breaks Maris’ record could command even more, with JP Cohen, the president of Memory Lane Auctions, already offering up $2 million to the lucky fan.

That is life-changing money. It’d be similar to winning the lottery, at least to an extent. But the challenge remains for Judge to snap his current home run drought, although the Blue Jays hope it lasts until he leaves town.

For now, the current AL MVP favourite has nine games remaining to chase down Maris’ long-standing record while also attempting to capture the first Triple Crown since 2012.

Outfield ticket prices soar at Rogers Centre

Finding available tickets, particularly for outfield seating, isn’t easy at the moment. To sit above the Blue Jays bullpen for Tuesday’s game, it’ll cost you $485 CAD ($353 USD), according to Seat Geek. But if you end up catching Judge’s 61st or 62nd home run, it could be well worth paying the absurd ticket price.

On Monday, there was a large section of empty seats in left field — a prime position to catch potential home runs. Many fans speculated over the reasoning as to why so many seats were left unfilled, with some even suggesting they were bought out by legendary ball hawk Zack Hample.

ESPN’s Marly Rivera later revealed that those seats are usually filled by the players’ friends and family. This time, however, they were released for purchase to the general public at the last minute, providing fans with an opportunity to catch Judge’s next home run if it were to come.

More from Yahoo Sports

Latest Stories

  • When your baseball ticket feels like a lotto ticket. Jays fans could snag historic Aaron Judge home run ball

    With Major League Baseball history once again on the line Tuesday night at Rogers Centre, William Chong says sitting in the outfield is a little bit like holding a lottery ticket. That's because New York Yankees star Aaron Judge remains at 60 home runs, one shy of Roger Maris' American League record which has stood for a whopping 61 years. Blue Jays fans watching their team move closer to a playoff spot might be hoping Judge is held hitless, though the 6'7 slugger has plenty of fans here and oth

  • Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. after walk-off win vs. Yankees: 'This is my house'

    Toronto Blue Jays superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. let everyone know how he felt after he walked-off the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre on Monday.

  • Newsroom Ready: 'Judge Watch' at Rogers Centre

    'Judge Watch' has shifted to Rogers Centre for a three-game series between the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays. Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is one homer away from tying one of baseball's grand old records: Roger Maris' American League mark of 61 homers in a single season.

  • Maple Leafs' John Tavares out for three weeks with oblique injury

    Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is set to miss three weeks of action after suffering an oblique strain in a pre-season game.

  • Canada blanked 2-0 by Uruguay in World Cup tune-up match

    BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — Nicolas De La Cruz and Darwin Nunez set the tone in the first half with a goal apiece as 13th-ranked Uruguay topped Canada 2-0 in a men's soccer friendly on Tuesday. De La Cruz scored on a free kick from the left side just outside of the box in the sixth minute, and scored by the near-side post as goalkeeper Milan Borjan could not get enough on the ball to stop it. Following a close miss on a volley shot from a Luis Suarez cross five minutes earlier, Nunez made up for it w

  • Yankees vs. Blue Jays Highlights

    Guerrero Jr.'s walk-off in 10th lifts Blue Jays

  • Tom Brady Takes Kids to Miami as Tampa Bay Buccaneers Evacuate Ahead of Hurricane Ian

    Gisele Bündchen will also be at their Miami home with the family, a source tells PEOPLE

  • Is Aaron Judge in position to win the Triple Crown? Track the Yankees star's quest for more 2022 history

    The Yankees star is trying to claim a batting title and secure the Triple Crown.

  • Browns' Myles Garrett hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries sustained in rollover car crash

    The Browns confirmed that Garrett crashed his Porsche on his way home from practice on Monday.

  • Kim Kardashian’s Dress Is So Tight She Can’t Walk in a Straight Line to Save Her Life

    It runs—or, awkwardly hobbles—in the family.

  • Guerrero Jr.'s basket catch

    Vladimir Guerrero Jr. runs into foul territory to make an over-the-shoulder basket catch on Giancarlo Stanton's popout in the 4th inning

  • New coach, old captain: Bruins hoping for another run at Cup

    BOSTON (AP) — For one day, they were all in the building: Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, Zdeno Chara, Tuukka Rask and other members of the Bruins’ 2011 Stanley Cup championship team. What Boston fans can expect to see on the ice this season will be much different. Marchand, the team’s No. 1 scorer last season, will miss the first six weeks recovering from hip surgery. Rask returned only to watch Chara sign a ceremonial contract before joining him in retirement. Bergeron spent most of the summe

  • Puerto Rico reaches first World Cup quarterfinals

    Puerto Rico is headed to the quarterfinals of the women's World Cup for the first time. Mya Hollingshed scored 29 points and Arella Guirantes added 18 to lead Puerto Rico to the 92-73 win over South Korea on Tuesday on the final day of pool play. Puerto Rico (2-3) scored the game's first 18 points, including 10 by Hollingshed, and never looked back.

  • Oilers net shutout, goal outburst in 4-0 pre-season win over Jets

    EDMONTON — Stuart Skinner looks ready to make the permanent move up to the big leagues with the Edmonton Oilers. Skinner and Calvin Pickard combined to make 29 saves for the shutout as the Oilers started what is anticipated to be a season packed with potential with a 4-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in NHL pre-season play Sunday. “Once I got my legs under me, I felt pretty good,” said the 23-year-old Skinner, who has been slotted in as the likely backup to Jack Campbell this season. “After any

  • Deanne Rose's injury a blow to Canadian women's 2023 World Cup preparations

    Overcoming setbacks is nothing new for Canadian women's team forward Deanne Rose. Rose, a native of Alliston, Ont., made the decision in 2014 to quit the sport after being cut from Canada's Under-15 team, which at the time was overseen by current senior team coach Bev Priestman. A promising career appeared to have ended before it even started. But her life took an unexpected turn when she was invited to train with Canada's Under-17 side in 2015. Things went so well that by the end of the year sh

  • NFL Canada opens its first-ever pop-up sports bar to celebrate with fans

    TORONTO — It's a first for David Thomson and NFL Canada. The organization has opened the '22 season with The Huddle, a first-ever pop-up sports bar event. The aim is to celebrate the league's Canadian fans and give those in southern Ontario "a unique viewing experience." "Nothing really pulls people together quite like the NFL," said Thomson, the vice-president and managing director, NFL Canada. "What we really wanted to do this year with the NFL Huddle concept was to create a one-of-a-kind, vie

  • Huneault earns shutout as Canada kicks off IPC Cup with 3-0 victory over Czechia

    OSTRAVA, Czechia — Liam Hickey scored twice as Canada opened the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over Czechia on Saturday. Mathieu Lelievre added an insurance goal and Dominic Cozzolino had two assists. Jean-Francois Huneault made 13 saves for the shutout. “Our focus thus far has been on playing solid defensive hockey and I thought we did that," said Canadian head coach Russ Herrington. "It was great to see contributions from veterans and new guys alike. "To me, this is a building b

  • Former Team Canada goaltender Sami Jo Small named president of PHF's Toronto Six

    TORONTO — Former Canadian women's hockey team goalie Sami Jo Small has been appointed president of the Premier Hockey Federation's Toronto Six. The 46-year-old from Winnipeg joins general manager Angela James and head coach Geraldine Heaney at the helm of the Six, which will start its third PHF season in November. Small, who won Olympic gold medals with Canada in both 2002 and 2006 as well as four world championship gold, co-founded the Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL) that operated for a d

  • Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon returns to Fight Island for UFC 280 bout

    Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon looks to make it three wins in a row when he faces unbeaten Muhammad (The Punisher) Mokaev at UFC 280 next month. The card, scheduled for Oct. 22 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, features two title bouts. Brazilian Charles Oliveira takes on Russia's Islam Makhachev, the No. 4 contender, for the vacant lightweight championship while Aljamain (Funk Master) Sterling defends his bantamweight crown against fellow American T.J. Dillashaw, ranked second among 135-pound

  • Favourite Oh Well captures third running of Mohawk Million

    CAMPBELLVILLE, Ont. — Oh Well was the class of the Mohawk Million on Saturday night. American Tim Tetrick drove the 3/5 favourite to a solid two-and-a-half length victory at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Starting on the rail, Tetrick had Oh Well standing third halfway through the race before taking the lead from Oh Look Magic with a quarter-mile to go. And the outcome was never in doubt as Oh Well claimed the race for two-year-old trotters in a stakes record-tying 1:53.4. Silly Me Hanover, at 42/1 odds,