Aaron Jones has already envisioned a Lambeau Leap in his return to Green Bay with the Vikings

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Mixed in the swell of Aaron Jones ' emotions evoked by his impending return to Green Bay, naturally, is a vision of a touchdown celebration in the front-row seats at Lambeau Field he became so familiar with over seven seasons with the Packers.

The jarring difference this time, of course, is he would be doing the Lambeau Leap while wearing the sacrilegious color — in Green Bay, at least — purple. The Vikings (3-0) play the Packers (2-1) on Sunday in a pivotal early season divisional matchup.

“If you’re not thinking about the end zone, you’re thinking about the wrong thing,” Jones said. “I’m definitely leaping. I’m definitely leaping up there.”

Having signed with the Vikings the day after he was unsentimentally released by the Packers, Jones has embraced his new environment in ways he never envisioned were possible. He has picked right up where he left off on the field, too, with 325 yards and two touchdowns from scrimmage in three games for Minnesota after topping the 100-yard rushing mark in each of his final five games for Green Bay.

“I’ve been a part of some good teams, but this is a special team. I’ve had this conversation with my mom: I said, ’Mom, I don’t know what it is, I can’t put my finger on it, but I’m just happy to be around this group of great men,'" Jones said.

Drafted in the fifth round out of Texas-El Paso in 2017, Jones worked his way into the lead ball carrier role with the Packers and produced three 1,000-yard seasons. He was a Pro Bowl pick in 2020, when Green Bay lost at home to Tampa Bay in the NFC championship game, and became a beloved presence in the locker room and around the state.

The Packers stung and surprised him, naturally, by releasing him after he balked at a steep pay cut for the second straight offseason. But couldn't hide his ever-present smile in his regularly scheduled interview session with reporters at Vikings headquarters on Wednesday. If there's a score to settle or lingering bitterness, well, he's hiding it well.

“I have a lot of respect for the people there and the relationships that I’ve made there,” Jones said. “It’s nothing but love. I understand it’s a business and at some point you’ve got to make business decisions. It may be a hard decision, but you’ve got to make decisions and live with it.”

Jones had an essay published on The Players' Tribune this week, expressing deep gratitude to Green Bay for his experience there. He revealed how his father died of COVID-19 complications less than two weeks after he signed his second contract in 2021 and how much he appreciated the team's support.

He said he was inspired to write his tribute because he didn't get a proper goodbye, having expected to return this year.

“I’m here now. This is where my heart is. I love being here and love everything about this organization,” Jones said. "But I just wanted to tell them thank you for my time there, accepting me, allowing me to become the player that I am.”

Behind Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre, Jones is the next-most prolific player to switch sides in this border-state rivalry that's in its seventh decade.

“He’s just a tremendous teammate. He cares about everybody, wants everybody to be successful," said Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark. "His effort on the field is tremendous. Somebody can catch the ball 40 yards downfield, and he’s going to be down there blocking for him.”

Justin, Jaire and jawing

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson will face cornerback Jaire Alexander for the first time since Jan. 1, 2023, when Alexander helped limit Jefferson to one reception for 15 yards in a 41-17 victory by the Packers in Green Bay after Minnesota had clinched the NFC North title. Each player missed one of the matchups because of injuries last season.

“I don't really care about the matchup, honestly. I feel like he cares more about it than I do," Jefferson said. "But it is what it is. That's every team. No knick-knack against Jaire. That's every team, and how they scheme up against me, how they try to play me.”

Alexander mocked Jefferson's signature to dance, “The Griddy,” in that last game at Lambeau Field.

“He reminds me of my big brother that always just tries to knick-knack at every little thing and just tries to play the head game, just tries to hit you a little extra, or tries to push you a little extra than normal people do,” Jefferson said on Thursday. “I understand that it's a tactic to get inside my head and to mess up my game plan with what I'm doing, but it doesn't really work.”

___

AP Sports Writer Steve Megargee in Green Bay, Wisconsin, contributed.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Dave Campbell, The Associated Press